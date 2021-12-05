ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Member Info for ErFreh

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

"One of the advantages of Lamp testing, as opposed to lateral flow, is that you can do sequencing directly from the original sample that was submitted for saliva testing and so there is no requirement to go back to people and get another sample, with all the delays. Those delays are...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Mephistopheles10

We never know who the parties are, but these are genuine trades, under the Stock Exchange rules classed as P LRGS, which are trades large in size compared to normal trades, for which publication can be deferred. http://www.mifidiidictionary.com/flags/. RE: Debt free and profitable???30 Nov 2021 18:19. Very good question, but...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for GiveYrHeadaShake

That is nonsense to interpret that number in that fashion, if you click on 'retrieve production' from that very menu it will show what production was for October. If you add those production numbers for each unit it totals 43,615 bbl for Oct, no where near the 110,00 bbl claimed by Tiburn.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Bernardomatteo69

I'd just like to thank those of you who have made me feel welcome to the board. Currently laid up with a virus ( not covid ) so as a grafter, I'm unusually bored! It's been brought to my attention that I've been possibly a bit over keen for a newcomer, but that's me. Just want to be clear that I've no intention to give anyone any advice as my only qualification is my past experience. Anyway I've had a whiskey or two so I'll bid the board fair well until next time. Best of luck to all whichever path you choose. Life is short so walk patiently in a true line. Goodnight all.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Iconic Labs (ICON)

ICONIC LABS PLC - IN ADMINISTRATION. Iconic Labs PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at today's General Meeting ("GM"). The GM had originally been convened for 2.00pm on Tuesday 15 June 2021 and was adjourned until today at 2.00pm. The Company thanks the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ukhsa#Lamp#Pcr#Cpa Global#Clarivate Plc#Ccc#M A#Founder#Shufl Capital
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

As at close of business on 7th December 2021, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary share including current financial year revenue items was 506.8p (and 506.7p including debt marked at fair value). The unaudited net asset value excluding current financial year revenue items was 495.5p (and 495.4p including debt marked at fair value).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 52,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Science
Footwear News

TJ Maxx & Marshalls Parent Becomes the First Company to Require Booster Shot For Office Employees

Despite the threat of the Omicron variant, many U.S. employers are still mandating employees to return to offices. And in at least one case, they’re upping their vaccine requirements. TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, is mandating that all of its eligible office employees obtain a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work. The Framingham, Mass.-based company previously mandated that all U.S. home and regional office associates to be fully vaccinated by November 1. The booster mandate will apply to office workers and exclude employees in stores or distribution centers. “We will require booster shots for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

What To Know Ahead Of Dec. 8 House Hearing On Future Of Crypto Featuring Industry Leaders

Top executives from six of the largest companies in the crypto space will testify before the House Financial Services Committee at an upcoming hearing. What Happened: In an announcement last week, congresswomen Maxine Waters (D-CA) called on the CEOs of six major crypto companies to speak at a hybrid hearing titled “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Quiz sinks to loss; Dewhurst increases payout

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gresham House Strategic PLC - investor in smaller UK public companies - Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 1,867.6 pence versus 1,512.8 at end of March. Annual NAV total return 24.4% versus FTSE All-Share Index and the FTSE Small Cap Index total returns of 7.9% and 13.5%, respectively. Interim Chair Simon Pyper says: "This is a strong performance from this investment portfolio based on the specialist Strategic Public Equity mandate. We were pleased to see the investment thesis playing out in the bid for Augean and in the share price appreciation at RPS Group, which enabled us to realise our profits. We expect further corporate activity based on the underlying intrinsic values of the holdings." Notes appointment of Harwood Capital as investment manager not supported by shareholders at AGM. Pyper adds: "As a result, the board has agreed to commence an orderly realisation of the holdings and to return all the cash to shareholders and, in order to effect this, has proposed appropriate resolutions which will be put to the forthcoming general meeting of shareholders."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Rule 2.10 Announcement - Playtech plc

Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc (the "Company") and disposal by the Company of Finalto. On 15 October 2021, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC and Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 8,346,630 ordinary shares of Playtech plc.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 08 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy