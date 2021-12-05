Member Info for ErFreh

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gresham House Strategic PLC - investor in smaller UK public companies - Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 1,867.6 pence versus 1,512.8 at end of March. Annual NAV total return 24.4% versus FTSE All-Share Index and the FTSE Small Cap Index total returns of 7.9% and 13.5%, respectively. Interim Chair Simon Pyper says: "This is a strong performance from this investment portfolio based on the specialist Strategic Public Equity mandate. We were pleased to see the investment thesis playing out in the bid for Augean and in the share price appreciation at RPS Group, which enabled us to realise our profits. We expect further corporate activity based on the underlying intrinsic values of the holdings." Notes appointment of Harwood Capital as investment manager not supported by shareholders at AGM. Pyper adds: "As a result, the board has agreed to commence an orderly realisation of the holdings and to return all the cash to shareholders and, in order to effect this, has proposed appropriate resolutions which will be put to the forthcoming general meeting of shareholders."

