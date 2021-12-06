Moving To SoWal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be clear, cool, and quiet with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We will have a cool start to our Monday so you’ll want to have the sweater ready as you head out the door! By lunchtime, temps will be near 70 and there will be plenty of sunshine across northwest Florida to make for a nice afternoon.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO