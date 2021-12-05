Member Info for ExpertTrader

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

I couldnt really say Newbee007... no one really can in all honesty lol. I however do believe the positive RNS is due anytime in the...

Someone mentioned we had 35.5bn shares in issue....which is true. Perhaps the company should look to do a share consolidation at some point....30:1 or 20:1 would get us nearer to 1-2bn shares in issue. Not sure why they wouldn't consider it at some point....any thoughts from the floor...?. RE: Rerate02...
Could possibly be linked to 26th November RNS warrants being exercised and admission of new shares trading today. Hopefully overhang cleared if not today then maybe Monday and then a clear road upwards and onwards. Remember coal is in high demand and shortage of supply worldwide and is not cheap...
Your arrogance indicates a lack of knowledge of mining engineering. I have ample direct personal experience and am fully aware that these things are not fixed overnight but we are not talking about overnight we are talking close to 2 years during which in my opinion the progress made in rectifying the issues has been poor.
That is nonsense to interpret that number in that fashion, if you click on 'retrieve production' from that very menu it will show what production was for October. If you add those production numbers for each unit it totals 43,615 bbl for Oct, no where near the 110,00 bbl claimed by Tiburn.
Share Price Information for Redde Northgate (REDD)

(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”) The Company was today notified that on 9 December and 10 December 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”), completed the purchase of 1,211,891 ordinary shares at a blended price of 427.68 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 10 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 56,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,156.133p pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 18,776,071 Ordinary shares, and there...
Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 52,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Share Price Information for Taseko Mines L. (TKO)

December 10, 2021, Vancouver, BC - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") announces that one of its Directors, Ron Thiessen, has advised the Company that he exercised a total of 75,000 share options in the capital of the Company, that were due to expire on January 6, 2022.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before The End of the Year

This pullback in growth stocks offers investors an opportunity. The rise in short-term rates may soon be over, as forward-looking inflation measures are moderating at a rapid pace. Further, after the recent steep pullback, many growth stocks have reached more attractive valuation levels. Therefore, investors should consider buying the dip in these 3 top growth stocks: Alphabet (GOOGL), Workday (WDAY), and Expedia (EXPE).
Share Price Information for Directa Plus (DCTA)

Further to the announcement made at 12.30 p.m. today, the Placing and the Subscription have now closed and the Bookbuild has been successfully concluded. Participants in the Placing will be contacted by the Joint Brokers as soon as practicable to confirm their allocations. A further announcement will be made in due course confirming details of the Fundraise.
Share Price Information for Galliford Try (GFRD)

IN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins UK education construction deal. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Go-Ahead stopped by rail contract "errors" SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Go-Ahead stopped by rail contract "errors" UK dividends calendar - next 7 days. Galliford Try performing well despite inflation and supply chain woes. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS:...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks modestly red in early trade

* Major U.S. indexes modestly red; small caps weaker. * Real estate weakest major S&P group; healthcare is sole. Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS MODESTLY RED...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq 100: Back on track?

* U.S. equity index futures modestly lower; small caps. * U.S. initial jobless claims 184k vs 215k estimate. Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ 100: BACK ON TRACK?...
IN BRIEF: FirstGroup swings to interim profit; eyes dividend payments

FirstGroup PLC - Aberdeen, Scotland-based transport company - Reports improved earnings for first half ended September 25. Including discontinued operations, revenue increases 0.3% year-on-year to GBP3.11 billion, while it swings to pretax profit of GBP516.5 million from GBP100.1 million loss. Intends to commence regular dividends "within next 12 months". Says no change to annual expectations, despite uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 09 December 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Top 20 Metaverse Coins by Market Cap to Invest in by the End of 2021

The metaverse has become a hit in the last few months and has garnered a lot of attention from investors and tech enthusiasts. As older games are advancing in their development, and new metaverses are setting their launch dates, DailyCoin has listed the top 20 metaverses by coin market cap.
