Dictionary.com anoints allyship word of the year for 2021

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO