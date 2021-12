The pills are already in the post. Across the UK this week, a few dozen men and women will open their front door to be handed a specially-delivered packet of capsules. They will be told to take eight each day, for five days. The patients, all recently diagnosed with Covid and mostly over 50, will be making medical history, becoming the first in the world to access molnupiravir, the at-home antiviral treatment increasingly talked up by scientists as a potential game-changer in our battle against the pandemic.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 8 HOURS AGO