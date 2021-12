Brendan Rodgers believes his Leicester City side are feeling the benefits of becoming a settled unit.The Foxes head to Southampton on Wednesday after victories over Legia Warsaw and Watford.Those wins in the Europa League and Premier League followed a period of inconsistency when Leicester went four games without a victory in all competitions.But having scored seven goals in the space of three days against Legia and Watford, boss Rodgers said: “I just feel the team has probably settled a little bit now.“The beginning of the season we had players missing, so (we) were having to adapt the shape of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO