Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says it's too soon to consider the January market. Arsenal are now preparing to face Everton. Arteta said, "I think we have to focus on the players that we have, try to make them, better and take more chances than we're doing because we need more margins in games to win games and that's what we have to do without losing our solidity defensively, which we have been good at, and try to add more goals to the team."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO