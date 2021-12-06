​Rangnick admits Man Utd must rectify clean sheet situation

When incoming interim boss Ralf Rangnick begins to analyse recent Manchester United matches, Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal at Villarreal will bring a smile to his face.The high pressing of Fred to create the opportunity is a hallmark of teams coached by the German, but he will find very few other examples of the Gegenpressing tactic he is widely credited for in other clips he watches of his soon-to-be new side.In many ways Rangnick is partly responsible for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s demise, albeit inadvertently.He has helped shape the football of two of United’s current biggest rivals in Liverpool and Chelsea, which perhaps contributed towards the Norwegian this season...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO