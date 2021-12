Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will speak to his players this morning after last night's Europa Conference League defeat at NS Mura. Tottenham endured their worst defeat in recent memory to Slovenian minnows NS Mura on Thursday in a 2-1 loss, to give themselves a huge mountain to climb in their Europa Conference League campaign. And Conte has claimed that he gave his side the silent treatment after the defeat, with the Italian claiming the loss was too emotional to bring up to his players.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO