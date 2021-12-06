ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Newcastle owner Ghodoussi denies being rejected by ex-Chelsea director Emenalo

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has denied a report that stated he was rejected by former Chelsea and Monaco sporting director Michael Emenalo. The Magpies were reportedly seeking to hire Emanelo to a similar role...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Emenalo draws up January shopping list for Newcastle but...

Michael Emenalo has already submitted his transfer plans to Newcastle United. But Newcastle are holding off on appointing him just yet, as they conduct a 'thorough process'. The Athletic reports the winless Magpies may wait until AFTER January to make an appointment... despite their precarious situation. Emenalo, 56, is one...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo 'REJECTS new director of football role at Newcastle' because the relegation-threatened club 'could not match his ambition'

Michael Emenalo 'has declined Newcastle's offer to become director of football'. The Nigerian, 56, was the technical director at Chelsea between 2011 and 2017. Emenalo has reportedly turned the Mapgies down as they don't match his vision. The news is a blow to Newcastle, with boss Eddie Howe keen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Ex-Newcastle boss Pardew has warning for Howe

Former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew has a warning for new manager Eddie Howe. Howe will be in the dugout for the first time today against Arsenal. Pardew told the Daily Mail: "Newcastle were ninth when I left but it was the right move because the fans were done with me. I might be the only person who knew exactly what Steve Bruce was going through because the same thing happened to me because of Mike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea owner Abramovich saw Man Utd draw at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was in attendance on Sunday for their 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The Telegraph says Abramovich attended the game at Stamford Bridge. The last time Abramovich attended a Chelsea home game was in 2018 due to problems with his visa. Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea No2 Morris: Lampard wanted Haaland

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris admits Frank Lampard made a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Morris and Lampard were dumped by Chelsea in January. "I know Chelsea were previously interested in Haaland. I know he was talking to Frank [Lampard] when he was Chelsea manager. I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich owner Delia Smith caught snoozing during Newcastle draw

Norwich City owner Delia Smith was caught snoozing during last night's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. TV cameras caught Delia napping late in the game. Norwich struck back from going a goal down on the hour mark via Teemu Pukki as they earned a point at St James' Park. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Agent denies Gabigol leaving Flamengo amid Newcastle, Arsenal interest

The agent of Flamengo star Gabigol has played down speculation his client could be moving to the Premier League in January. Newcastle United and Arsenal have both been linked with the Brazilian attacker. However, a member of Gabriel's management team, Junior Pedroso, dismissed speculation of a potential move next month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Newcastle boss McClaren: Howe needs director of football support quickly

Former Newcastle boss Steve McClaren says the club needs to hire a director of football as matter of priority. Michael Emenalo is reportedly the leading candidate for the job, however the Magpies' search could extend beyond January, as they look to conduct a thorough process. Speaking to talkSPORT, though, McClaren...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton to deal in ex-Chelsea keeper Caballero

Southampton are ready to deal in free agent Willy Caballero to ease the goalkeeper injury crisis. The Daily Mail says Saints are set to sign former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero for a month to help them out of a goalkeeper crisis. No 1 Alex McCarthy has joined backup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd place Carrick on shortlst of future manager candidates

Manchester United's board have placed Michael Carrick on their shortlist for the future manager's position. News broke after their 3-2 victory over Arsenal that Carrick, who was expected to assist interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, would leave Old Trafford after 15 years. The 40-year-old was placed in caretaker control of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

