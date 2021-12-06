ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Tottenham defender Reguilon provides hilarious injury update

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham defender Sergio Reguilon posted a quick update on social media to let fans know that he is okay. The Spanish left back came off in Spurs' 3-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday in the Premier League....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham eye January move for African defender Conte ‘likes’

Transfer News: Antonio Conte wants Manchester United ace Eric Bailly at Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast (h/t The Express), journalist Duncan Castles revealed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Manchester United ace Eric Bailly in January. The Italian boss arrived in North London this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

23-year-old Tottenham ace sends update on recovery from recent muscle injury

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero sends message on social media on his injury. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has sent a message on his social media account about his injury. He encountered the issue in the international break during national team duty for the November Qualifiers of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Tottenham Hotspur Academy adds talented defender

Investing in the future is a task Tottenham Hotspur have taken pretty seriously over the last couple of seasons. Not only have they given multiple academy players first team minutes across all competitions, but they have also signed yet another young player to reinforce their development squad. Statement. Spurs officially...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham and Brighton fixture postponed

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton's Premier League clash scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. Eight players and five members of staff at Tottenham have tested positive for COVID-19. Spurs' Europa Conference League fixture against Rennes on Thursday was called off, while the club also had to close their first-team training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Sergio Reguilón
Tribal Football

​Man Utd coach Carrick provides injury update on Shaw

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick gave an update on the fitness of Luke Shaw. The left-back, who suffered two concussions in quick succession, was not involved in their match day squad for a 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Alex Telles started at left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Brentford boss Frank laments poor defending in Tottenham loss

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side were let down by two pieces of poor defending against Tottenham. The newly promoted outfit put in a creditable display away from home in the Premier League on Thursday. However, Antonio Conte's Spurs were too much for Brentford, with a Sergi Canos own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Tottenham#Spanish#Spurs#The Premier League#Fantasy Premier League#Tribal Football
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Provides Ben Chilwell Injury Update After ACL Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the condition of Ben Chilwell after he suffered a 'partial injury' to his anterior cruciate ligament. The 24-year-old suffered a blow in their 4-0 win over Juventus as he was forced off, and scans showed an ACL injury which will leave him out for the remainder of the year.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham defender Dier 'really excited' about Conte era

Tottenham defender Eric Dier says there's exciting times ahead under manager Antonio Conte. Dier admits standards have slipped in recent years. He said: “We've had a couple of years that have definitely been below the standards that were set previously in my time here, which has been really disappointing and something that you try to fight against.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira rues missed chances in Man Utd defeat

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was gutted after Sunday's loss to Manchester United. The Eagles had a few opportunities to score at Old Trafford but were ultimately undone by Fred's 77th minute strike. "I'm disappointed - we gave them a tough game, we made it really difficult for them," Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Rice confident West Ham can emulate Man Utd this season

Declan Rice believes West Ham United can replicate what Manchester United achieved in the Europa League last season. The Red Devils reached the final last term, losing to Villarreal on penalties. As the Hammers are top of their group and into the knockout rounds of the competition, Rice is turning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal interested as Wijnaldum pushing PSG for Premier League return

Georginio Wijnaldum is open to a Premier League return on loan in January. However, Sky Sports reports that PSG are not keen on the move. The Dutchman has failed to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up since joining on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer. Arsenal are understood...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Bruno Lage tells players: Don't be afraid

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has called on his players to play with courage. After losing 1-0 at home to Liverpool after a late Divock Origi strike, the challenges come thick and fast with Manchester City next up. Wolves also play Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in a tough month and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy