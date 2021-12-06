Jets' Nate Schmidt: Slides pair of helpers

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
The NFL has reached a Scorigami for the fifth time this year, thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs' 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This is the first 48-9 final score in NFL history, the 1,071st unique final score in the 102-year history of the league. The...
The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.
It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
In an 2021 NFL season full of twists and turns, we finally got our biggest twist of the year in Week 13: THE DETROIT LIONS WEREN'T THE FIRST TEAM ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION. If you would have asked me at any point over the past six weeks who the first...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close.
The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark.
Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Like so many...
Mittelstadt undergoes successful surgery, no timetable for return yet established. The Buffalo Sabres will open a back-to-back slate tonight against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Rick Jeanneret will call the action with Rob Ray between...
Members of the Buffalo Sabres were ecstatic Friday night after appearing to tie up their game against the New York Rangers at 2 with under one minute left in the third. However, after a review, the goal was called off after it was ruled that Rasmus Dahlin was over the blue line when his teammates entered the offensive zone. Not many agreed with the call, including members of the broadcast team calling the game, as you can see in the Tweet below. The Sabres would lose the game 2-1 after the goal was overturned.
The Buffalo Sabres host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Read the latest news on the team, including Casey Mittelstadt's surgery, from Lance Lysowski, and Mike Harrington takes readers Inside the NHL. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on...
Comments / 0