ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Nate Schmidt: Slides pair of helpers

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Schmidt recorded two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch Army win

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
SB Nation

Kenny Pickett’s genius fake slide led to an NCAA rule change

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.
NFL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Person
Nate Schmidt
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Helpers#Pim#The Maple Leafs
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys make unexpected move before game with Washington; Ron Rivera warns his team to not fall for mind games

There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
NFL
CBS Denver

Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Rangers

Mittelstadt undergoes successful surgery, no timetable for return yet established. The Buffalo Sabres will open a back-to-back slate tonight against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Rick Jeanneret will call the action with Rob Ray between...
NHL
markerzone.com

LEAGUE ADMITS WRONG CALL WAS MADE ON SABRES GAME-TYING GOAL LATE IN THIRD AGAINST RANGERS (W/VIDEO)

Members of the Buffalo Sabres were ecstatic Friday night after appearing to tie up their game against the New York Rangers at 2 with under one minute left in the third. However, after a review, the goal was called off after it was ruled that Rasmus Dahlin was over the blue line when his teammates entered the offensive zone. Not many agreed with the call, including members of the broadcast team calling the game, as you can see in the Tweet below. The Sabres would lose the game 2-1 after the goal was overturned.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Read the latest news on the team, including Casey Mittelstadt's surgery, from Lance Lysowski, and Mike Harrington takes readers Inside the NHL. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy