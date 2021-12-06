Jets' Neal Pionk: Two more helpers in win

After what Auston Matthews aptly called a “gong show” Sunday night in the third period of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Winnipeg Jets game, several players are set to receive supplementary discipline. Jason Spezza has been offered a (via Zoom) hearing for kneeing Neal Pionk, opening him up to a suspension of more than five games. Pionk will also have a hearing (not an in-person one) for his knee on Rasmus Sandin, which started the festivities. Wayne Simmonds, who was involved in several altercations, has been fined $2,250 for his cross-check on Jansen Harkins.
