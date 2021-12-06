Jets' Neal Pionk: Two more helpers in win

Members of the Buffalo Sabres were ecstatic Friday night after appearing to tie up their game against the New York Rangers at 2 with under one minute left in the third. However, after a review, the goal was called off after it was ruled that Rasmus Dahlin was over the blue line when his teammates entered the offensive zone. Not many agreed with the call, including members of the broadcast team calling the game, as you can see in the Tweet below. The Sabres would lose the game 2-1 after the goal was overturned.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO