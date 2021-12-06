Ethel's BRUNCH

Chef Jason Santos’ newest outpost of Buttermilk & Bourbon at Arsenal Yards in Watertown will give you a reason to get up and out a bit earlier on Sundays with their brand new bayou-inspired brunch. Available from 10:30am-3:00pm every week starting Sunday, December 5th, the menu will transport you to the marshlands of Louisiana with classics like fresh fried beignets, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, bananas foster pancakes with a few Santos-y twists like his famous soft serve mimosas and blackened bloody Marys. The New Orleans-inspired breakfast will warm your soul and give you the spicy kick you need to start the day fresh. Get your crew together and book your spot online for the upcoming Sunday before you hit the shops.
