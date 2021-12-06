Ethel's BRUNCH

Mélange in Arcadia is the main restaurant at Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia and specializes in Asian-European fusion. They are open all day, but it's the weekend brunch that you'll want to set your sights on. It takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., so it's almost always time for #BrunchdayLA. The vibe in the early mornings is family-friendly, and as the day goes on, you can expect a hipper crowd of late risers with nothing on their minds but the relaxation that comes from dining in a hotel - even if you're not staying there. Check out what you should be ordering, no matter the time of day.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO