Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 6

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira , stood at 13.72 versus the U.S. dollar at 0412 GMT, firmer than a close of 13.7485 on Friday. It lost some 46% of its value against the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.61% to 1,910.41 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices.

REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE

The central bank will announce the real effective exchange rate for November (1130 GMT).

TURKEY-QATAR

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan kicks off a two-day trip to Qatar by meeting Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, after which ministers are to discuss ways to deepen regional cooperation and sign agreements and memorandums, Ankara said.

HEALTH WORKERS STRIKE

Two Turkish unions representing more than 250,000 workers said they would hold limited strikes this week to protest against legislation covering healthcare salaries and pensions. read more

TURKISH LIRA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he hoped that volatile foreign-exchange and inflation rates would stabilise shortly and he again promised low interest rates, after a historic plunge in the lira currency to record lows. read more

MOODY'S RATING

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed Turkey's rating at "B2", saying that irrespective of the current pressure on its currency, the country's external vulnerability risk has declined. read more

COVID-19

Turkey logged 19,357 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 185 deaths from the virus in the same period.

