ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

C of C freshman living up to his name

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS6FR_0dF0D3on00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – C of C freshman sharpshooter Reyne Smith has lived up to his name so far with the Cougars.

“It’s pretty cool how my name fits in to kinda how I play,” said Smith.

Growing up on the island of Tasmania off the coast of Australia. Smith is familiar with a coastal setting as he’s adjusting to his new home.

“The people are super nice as well like walking around people say hello like it’s been really fun. Been really easy for me to settle in as well,” Smith said.

Reyne is settling in with the help of his former prep coach in Australia, Michael Cassidy. now on staff at The College. coach Cass followed Reyne from the island to the peninsula.

“It’s helped made it really easy for me, like just settling in and just having a familiar face with me like helping me if I had any troubles. Probably made my mom more comfortable then what it did for me just knowing I was safe with someone,” Reyne said.

It hasn’t been much trouble for Reyne, lighting it up to begin his freshman campaign. Ranking amongst the top freshman in the country in made three pointers.

“I would describe his light as neon green. If he’s got open space, the balls in his hands, and if he’s gotten any rhythm at all. Heck yes we want him shooting,” Cougars Head Coach Pat Kelsey said.

While Smith’s play has helped the Cougars get off to a 5-3 start. His new head coach Pat Kelsey says how unassuming and bought in Reyne is, is what really sets him apart.

“If I told him, Reyne what’s best for the team is for you to sit here and that to play this entire game. He’d be that guy standing on the sideline, with a towel in his hands and waiving it until his shoulder popped out of socket,” Kelsey said.

A member of the Australian Under 19 National Team. Smith is starting to make a name for himself in the United States. Some 16 hours back home, his family is following in earnest his every step and shot made along the way.

“Like I miss like so many friends and family from home so it’s nice to read messages saying proud they are of me and stuff like that,” Reyne Smith said.

Smith has been named the CAA freshman of the week every week to start his college career.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson Men’s Soccer wins National Championship

CARY, N.C. — Junior forward Isaiah Reid’s goal just 27 seconds into the College Cup final proved decisive as the Clemson Tigers upended No. 2 Washington, 2-0, to win the 2021 Men’s Soccer National Championship. The victory marked the Tigers’ third national title, joining the 1984 and 1987 teams, and the first under Head Coach […]
CARY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Famous actors from South Carolina

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy