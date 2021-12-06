C of C freshman living up to his name

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – C of C freshman sharpshooter Reyne Smith has lived up to his name so far with the Cougars.

“It’s pretty cool how my name fits in to kinda how I play,” said Smith.

Growing up on the island of Tasmania off the coast of Australia. Smith is familiar with a coastal setting as he’s adjusting to his new home.

“The people are super nice as well like walking around people say hello like it’s been really fun. Been really easy for me to settle in as well,” Smith said.

Reyne is settling in with the help of his former prep coach in Australia, Michael Cassidy. now on staff at The College. coach Cass followed Reyne from the island to the peninsula.

“It’s helped made it really easy for me, like just settling in and just having a familiar face with me like helping me if I had any troubles. Probably made my mom more comfortable then what it did for me just knowing I was safe with someone,” Reyne said.

It hasn’t been much trouble for Reyne, lighting it up to begin his freshman campaign. Ranking amongst the top freshman in the country in made three pointers.

“I would describe his light as neon green. If he’s got open space, the balls in his hands, and if he’s gotten any rhythm at all. Heck yes we want him shooting,” Cougars Head Coach Pat Kelsey said.

While Smith’s play has helped the Cougars get off to a 5-3 start. His new head coach Pat Kelsey says how unassuming and bought in Reyne is, is what really sets him apart.

“If I told him, Reyne what’s best for the team is for you to sit here and that to play this entire game. He’d be that guy standing on the sideline, with a towel in his hands and waiving it until his shoulder popped out of socket,” Kelsey said.

A member of the Australian Under 19 National Team. Smith is starting to make a name for himself in the United States. Some 16 hours back home, his family is following in earnest his every step and shot made along the way.

“Like I miss like so many friends and family from home so it’s nice to read messages saying proud they are of me and stuff like that,” Reyne Smith said.

Smith has been named the CAA freshman of the week every week to start his college career.

