Philippines awards nearly $200 mln T-bill offer at auction

MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

* BTr made full award of 10 billion Philippine pesos ($198.65 million) worth of T-bills at auction

* BTr fully awarded its 2 billion pesos offer of 92-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.155%

* BTr awarded 3 billion pesos worth of 183-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.443%

* BTr awarded 5 billion pesos worth of 365-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.643%

($1 = 50.34 Philippine pesos)

