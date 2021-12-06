Oklahoma Names New Head Football Coach

Just one week after Oklahoma received word the head football coach Lincoln Riley was bolting for USC, they found their next coach. Sunday evening, the school announced that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables would become the 22nd head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Venables spent time with Oklahoma from 2004-11 and served as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach while holding the assistant head coach label. Interestingly enough, the reason Venables left Oklahoma was because West Virginia hung 70 points on Clemson in the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl which led to Kevin Steele's firing. Venables helped turn the Tigers defense around alongside Dabo Swinney and won two national titles.

Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners will pay a visit to Mountaineer Field next season on November 12th.

