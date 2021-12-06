ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India c.bank to hold rates at Dec meeting, hike early next year: Reuters poll

By Tushar Goenka
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mhzZ_0dF0CsYi00

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will hike its reverse repo rate early next year and increase its repo rate the following quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists who were split on whether the latest COVID-19 variant risked delaying those moves.

This comes when retail inflation - the central bank's preferred gauge - has been within its 2%-6% target range since July.

The Dec. 1-3 poll of 50 economists showed the RBI would hold its benchmark interest rate at 4.00% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35% at its Dec. 8 meeting.

India's central bank was expected to raise its repo rate by 25 basis points in Q2 and Q4 next calendar year, taking the borrowing rate to 4.50% by end-2022.

The rate at which the RBI borrows from banks - the reverse repo rate - was expected to climb to 4.10% by the end of next year with the first hike of 25bps coming in Q1 2022 and a cumulative 50bps in the following three quarters.

"We were previously expecting the RBI to hike the reverse repo rate 15-20 bps in December, but given the uncertainty emerging from the new COVID-19 variant, we now expect status quo," Morgan Stanley economists wrote.

"The central bank is likely to wait to understand the risks posed by the new variant. If the growth impact from the new COVID-19 variant is muted, then we expect the policy normalization to start from February with an increase in the reverse repo rate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OHXe_0dF0CsYi00
Reuters poll graphic on the RBI monetary policy outlook

When asked what was the risk the spread of the latest COVID-19 variant delays the RBI's interest rate move, economists were nearly split. While 12 of 23 respondents said the risk was low, the other 11 said it was high.

"We are unlikely to see very strict lockdown measures that would impact growth significantly," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank.

"But, if this variant spreads and impacts supply chains globally, then input cost pressures would rise even further – which is another concern for inflation, warranting a rate response by the RBI."

Reporting by Tushar Goenka; Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Shaloo Shrivastava, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Futures extend gains sharply after inflation data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains sharply on Friday after data showed inflation in November was in line with expectations, easing some pressure from the Federal Reserve to move ahead with its aggressive policy tightening. At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 178 points, or...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Gold gains as inflation concerns take centre stage

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday as a rise in U.S. consumer prices in November boosted its allure as a cushion against inflation, despite expectations that the data may prompt the Federal Reserve's to hasten interest rate hikes. Spot gold was rose 0.5% to $1,783.91 per ounce at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdfc Bank#Inflation#Bengaluru#The Reserve Bank Of India
Reuters

Brazil's real falls as inflation sticks to six-year peak

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses among Latin American currencies on Friday as inflation slowed but remained around a six-year high, while uncertainty over a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike, amid rising prices, kept most regional assets in a tight range. U.S. consumer prices increased further in November...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar slips after U.S. inflation data

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The dollar shed early gains and turned lower on Friday after U.S. consumer prices increased further in November, posting their largest annual rise in 39 years as investors took profits before a Federal Reserve meeting next week. The data, along expected lines, puts added pressure...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as inflation data meets estimates

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened stronger on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about aggressive tightening of monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 75.86 points, or 0.21%, at the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip after U.S. CPI

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds dipped on Friday but calmed after two volatile sessions as a critical U.S. inflation reading that came in line with expectations did little to sway markets ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings next week. Bond yields fell, then jumped on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Goldman Sachs, Reuters poll signal Bank of England rate hike during early 2022

Amid a steady increase in the US inflation expectations and fresh fears of the South African coronavirus variant, dubbed as Omicron, analysts expect the Bank of England (BOE) to announce the much-awaited rate hike during early next year. Goldman Sachs mark Omicron fears to push back expectations favoring a 0.15%...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

India's central bank holds rates as inflation, Omicron risks loom

MUMBAI (Dec 8): India's central bank held rates at record low on Wednesday to support growth, flagging risks from inflation and possible disruptions to activity from the new Omicron variant. Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained its accommodative policy stance, it outlined plans to drain surplus liquidity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India c.bank leaves rates unchanged, as widely expected

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept its key lending rate steady at record lows on Wednesday, with investors awaiting its outlook on inflation and what steps it will take to withdraw surplus cash from the banking system. The committee held the lending...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank Of Canada Meeting Preview: BOC Inching Closer To Rate Hikes

Friday’s big miss in the US jobs report set off plenty of speculation about what it might mean for next week’s FOMC meeting. But, the more immediate “jobs report impacting a central bank decision” situation comes from North of the border in Canada. Friday’s Canadian employment report showed a stellar...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India c.bank may refrain from reverse repo hike on Omicron worry

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will likely hold off on raising its key borrowing and lending rates on Wednesday, as it adopts a cautious tone amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, economists and market participants said. Fifty economists surveyed by Reuters in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy