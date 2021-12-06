Petersburg Symphony Orchestra strives for resilience

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra held a holiday concert Sunday to show their resiliency as they continue to grieve the death of their conductor.

Ulysses Kirksey died in August after being a loved member of the group for over 40 years.

Since his passing, members of the orchestra said they have been working hard to regain their rhythm.

Virginia State University professor and violinist Naima Burns joined the group as a conductor for the start of the 43rd concert season with a performance of festive holiday favorites.

Orchestra members said the partnership with the university will only strengthen their resiliency over time.

The concert was held at the Petersburg Public Library and can be viewed in the video player below or by clicking here.