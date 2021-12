BOISE, Idaho — Boise State senior quarterback Jack Sears is no longer with the football program, a school official confirmed on Wednesday. Sears transferred to Boise State in 2020, after three years at the University of Southern California. He competed in a heated two-way battle for the starting quarterback job each of the last two seasons for the Broncos, however, junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier beat him out both times.

BOISE, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO