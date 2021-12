HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With early-morning fireworks and thousands of eager runners, the Honolulu Marathon made a grand return Sunday. Hawaii’s biggest road race was canceled last year like every other large-scale event over pandemic concerns. This year it was also scaled back with only about 9,000 signing up to run either the full marathon or the Race to the Park 10K.

