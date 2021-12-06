ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 8 at AMC, Kim Dickens to Return in Second Half of Season 7

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1981_0dF0BOU300

Fear the Walking Dead ” has been renewed for Season 8, with former series star Kim Dickens set to return to the zombie apocalypse series.

The announcement was made on “Talking Dead” following the series finale of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” Dickens will make her return to the series in the second half of Season 7, which debuts on April 10 on AMC Plus and April 17 on AMC. She will then appear as a series regular in Season 8. Dickens starred as Madison Clark in the series from Season 1-Season 4, with her character appearing to die by sacrificing herself in an explosion.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it,” said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe. “Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence. Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert. AMC Studios produces.

