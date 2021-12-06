ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say

By Jacob Fischler
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7uCn_0dF0BDm400

Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday encouraged President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers.

In a hearing less than a week after the U.S. Interior Department released a report that called for fiscal updates to the federal oil and gas leasing programs but offered little to lessen the industry’s climate impacts, Democrats said the administration left a critical gap that would hamper efforts to meet Biden’s climate commitments.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a California Democrat who chairs the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, said the proposals, which include raising rates for royalties and bonding, were welcome but insufficient.

“These changes are long overdue,” Lowenthal said. “But a glaring omission of the report was any discussion on the emissions that result from oil and gas drilling on public lands. In my view, this was a missed opportunity, and it’s a critical issue that we must address.”

Lowenthal said the report’s recommendations were “minor reforms” that would not put the U.S. on a path to meeting its climate pledges.

He and full committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva, (D-Ariz.), said the administration could use its existing authority to reduce emissions more significantly from federal lands.

Environmental activists have asked Biden to permanently ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands, saying it was a necessary step to reach the administration’s lofty climate goals.

“I cannot help but feel misled, disheartened and disappointed when I witness actions such as the Department of Interior taking steps to lease more public lands to oil and gas,” Jade Begay, the climate justice campaign director with the Native American advocacy group NDN Collective and a member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, testified at the hearing.

The Biden administration paused new leases on federal lands while its review was ongoing, but a federal judge in Louisiana ordered the government to restart the program in June.

The panel’s Republicans largely objected to Democratic calls for reducing energy production on federal lands.

Giving up domestic production would lead to increased development from members of OPEC, Russia and other countries with less stringent environmental standards, they said.

Republicans warn against ‘unilateral’ action

Declines in U.S. fossil fuel production would likely be replaced in the global market by OPEC oil, Russian natural gas and coal from other countries, said Nick Loris, the vice president of public policy with the Conservative Coalition for Climate Solutions, a group that advocates for market climate strategies.

“I continue to be confused by why some members of this panel that advocate—or suggest they’re advocating—for a clean energy future but actually push policies that result in higher global emissions,” Rep. Garret Graves, (R-La.), said.

Republicans downplayed the climate impact that reducing oil and gas production on federal lands could have, saying other global factors were more important.

“No matter how much they demonize domestic oil and gas production, America is not the problem,” the panel’s ranking Republican, Pete Stauber of Minnesota, said of Democrats’ calls for reduced development on federal lands.

“We can’t have that big of an impact just by changing what we do here at home,” Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, the ranking Republican on the full committee, said.

Wisconsin’s Tom Tiffany asked Begay what commitments China made at last month’s United Nations Climate Conference to reduce oil and gas development, implying that any moves by the U.S. to reduce emissions would not be matched by the world’s second-largest economy.

“America unilaterally disarming in regard to energy independence will lead to our decline,” he said later.

But Democrats said U.S. leadership was important to international action.

“To lead in the world, we need to get our own house in order,” Grijalva said. “This includes managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our public lands and waters.”

Eyes on New Mexico

Much of the debate focused on New Mexico, the second-largest producer of crude oil behind Texas.

State Sen. Carrie Hamblen, a Democrat who also leads the environmental business group Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, testified to the congressional committee that New Mexico was overly reliant on fossil fuel receipts.

Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, a longtime New Mexico conservationist and executive director of the conservation nonprofit Western Environmental Law Center, called the state’s dependence on oil and gas revenue a “rollercoaster” because of the volatile nature of the market.

Oil and gas tax revenue provides major funding for education, conservation and hospital programs in the state, Stauber noted. An industry analysis in February estimated the industry accounted for one-third of all state revenues last fiscal year, including more than $1.3 billion for public education and colleges.

Hamblen confirmed Stauber’s comment on the industry’s contributions to the state budget, but called for “a serious conversation about economic diversity.” The state has started to add revenue streams, including through the newly legalized sale of marijuana, she said.

She added that recreational use of public lands would be another economic benefit and called for increased renewable energy production on public lands.

“There’s no denying that the oil and gas industry has supported many things,” Hamblen said. “What we need to do is continue that momentum of creating different revenue streams, and we’re doing it in New Mexico, we’re starting that.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices — but it won’t be immediate

As gasoline prices spiral ahead of the big holiday travel season, President Joe Biden authorized the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Tuesday — complicating his administration’s goal to transition to cleaner energy sources. In prepared remarks, Biden said he coordinated the release from the reserve, a complex […] The post Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices — but it won’t be immediate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUS
Ohio Capital Journal

How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better measure […] The post How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
dallassun.com

US shale slams Biden's oil policies

US shale producers have been disappointed with the Biden Administration's policies regarding the oil and gas industry for nearly a year now, and they voiced their disappointment at this week's World Petroleum Congress in Houston. While the US Administration was calling repeatedly on OPEC+ to pump more oil to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Lowenthal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Garret Graves
Person
Raúl Grijalva
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Tuscaloosa News

AT LARGE: Democrats face tough, but not impossible, task in midterm elections

With polls chronically underwater and the tides of history seemingly against them, Democrats appear destined to lose control of Congress in next year's midterm elections. The party that prevailed in the previous presidential election almost always loses seats in the next election. Right now, the Democrats have a scant eight-seat majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Oil Industry#House#Democrats#Republicans#Energy#Department Of Interior#Native American#Ndn Collective
Washington Examiner

Here is how to tame Biden’s hideous inflation

The latest, awful statistics on U.S. price inflation should catalyze federal officials to stop, and reverse, all the inflationary policies they have pursued for years. The Federal Reserve Board, President Joe Biden, and the Democratic Congress all are at fault for the surge in prices. All of them must play a role in fixing, or at least ameliorating, this massive problem.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden Halts Federal Aid to Coal, Oil and Gas Projects Overseas

The Biden administration has ordered an immediate halt to federal support for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects overseas, a major policy shift designed to fight climate change and accelerate renewable energy worldwide. The wide-ranging directive bars for the first time any U.S. government backing for such ventures, potentially affecting...
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

Report: Democrats Invoke A Party Legend, Former Klansman To Ram Through Biden’s Radical Agenda

Through their rhetoric over the past few years, Democrats have shown a childish tendency to change the rules of the game when they are losing. Don’t like conservative Supreme Court justices blocking the progressive agenda, pack the court. Don’t like Republicans from rural states blocking laws, making new states out of Democratic strongholds Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OilPrice.com

House Democrats Reintroduce Bill To Ban Fracking, Oil Exports

Two House Democrats reintroduced this week a bill targeting a ban on fracking, halting new fossil fuel power plants, and ending U.S. oil and gas exports, just as a group of Republicans introduced a bill aimed at protecting America’s energy security. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, a Senior Chief Deputy Whip...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Roll Call Online

Oil, gas firms give more cash to Democrats resisting carbon fees

Oil and gas interests this Congress have increased their giving to House Democrats who have worked to stop or weaken restrictions and fees their party’s $2.2 trillion climate and social spending bill would place on their industry, according to an analysis of campaign contributions. Using lists and federal data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mediaite.com

House Democrats Roasted on Twitter After Thanking Biden for Two-Cent Drop in Gas Prices: ‘I Can’t Believe This Tweet Is Still Up’

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) tweeted a graph on Thursday meant to thank President Joe Biden for lowering gas prices, but the messaging quickly backfired as critics pounced on the fact the drop was only two cents. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump even published an article about the graph...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Democrats pushing Biden to suspend federal gas tax

Centrist Democrats are pushing President Biden to suspend the federal gas tax as a way of showing concern about inflation. Why it matters: It's the strongest response yet from Democrats as Republicans make inflation a key part of their 2022 campaign messaging — but so far it's largely coming from candidates, not party leaders in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
963
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy