SYRACUSE — Syracuse University's Director of Athletics John Wildhack opened up Monday's press conference with a crystal clear message: Dino Babers is coming back. Some fans wondered if Babers would return for a 7th season after finishing the 2021 campaign 5-7. Missing a bowl game for the third straight year. “We have the potential for 18 of 22 starters returning next year," said Wildhack. "We know we need to win more games. We will address our deficiencies aggressively.”

