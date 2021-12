On December 28th at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, Texas Tech officials should hand Mike Leech a big fat check on the 50-yard line. This isn't a statement from a Mike Leach lover. None of us really know all the details of any situation or even a person. It is, however, my opinion that Leach is obnoxious, tough on his players, and maybe even a little mean. (What else would you call making grown men roll around in a sandpit?) I just don't like the guy.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO