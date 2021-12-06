ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Proposed trucking reforms offload costs on public

By Rob Moore
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqPAE_0dF0AA5g00

In April of 2020, the world saw the largest immediate contraction of consumer spending in recorded history. The fits and starts in the bounce back from this contraction is largely a function of the speed at which the world shut down and opened back up again. While 2020 was the year of hundreds of thousands of onions rotting in the soil , 2021 is the year of longer pizza delivery times and longer times on hold with customer support .

In light of the issues of supply chain readjustment in 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine has called for lifting regulations on the trucking industry to increase the flow of goods in the state. Will these efforts at deregulation have a substantial impact on supply chain inefficiencies in Ohio?

One change DeWine calls for permanently increasing the number of pounds a truck can carry without a permit from 80,000 to 90,000, a 13% increase. While ODOT spokesman Matt Burning says that this change could save drivers up to an hour per load, he minimizes the cost borne to communities in the form of higher maintenance costs on roads due to more wear and tear on them.

Permitting is a market-friendly approach to dealing with this problem. A trucking company must pay a fee that reflects the cost it exacts on the public by damaging roads. Making the extra damage caused by higher weight limits free for trucking companies transfers the cost of hauling from the trucking company to the public. This increase in allowance for unpermitted hauling is in effect a proposed subsidy for the trucking industry from the state, not a particularly market-friendly reform.

Another proposal from DeWine is to lift the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers. This is a strange proposal from a governor who has been as supportive of vaccination as to put forth one of the most innovative public relations programs in the country to promote vaccination. Industry groups have decried vaccine mandates, claiming that over two-thirds of the current trucking workforce will quit their jobs over the vaccine mandate, a figure 14 times higher than credible public health polling has found among the unvaccinated .

While some are likely to quit their jobs over vaccine mandates, the widespread evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine suggests building public health policies around their desires is playing with viral fire. The loss in economic value from people switching to new jobs is unlikely to outweigh the potential loss of life by further spread of a dangerous virus.

Other proposals the governor is pushing for is to lower the age for commercial driver’s licensing and letting drivers stay on the road longer. While the governor maintains reducing regulations on age of drivers and hours drivers should spend on the road would have minimal public health impacts, crash rates for 18 and 19-year-olds are 28% higher than those for 20 to 24-year-olds and it has long been established that more time driving leads to higher crash rates .

Some approaches to deregulation like reduced requirements for licensing could be beneficial to improving industry prospects. Increased loads, less vaccinations, and younger drivers working longer hours, however, are likely to unload costs of the industry on third parties. While some of these changes could have some benefits for the industry, they will come at substantial cost to the public.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Proposed trucking reforms offload costs on public appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Medicaid giant settles with fifth state

Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care provider, has settled fraud allegations with a fifth state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday. The $27.6 million Kansas settlement comes after Mississippi, Illinois and Arkansas announced settlements totaling $154 million. All of those follow a settlement with Ohio — the only state to actually sue the company […] The post Medicaid giant settles with fifth state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY
Ohio Capital Journal

Struggle between large, small growers takes center stage in marijuana reform measure

A Senate measure that would expand significantly the state’s medical marijuana system for businesses and patients got its second committee hearing Tuesday. The proposal is beginning to move as a different and more expansive recreational measure gathers signatures for next year’s ballot. It’s been five years since state lawmakers approved Ohio’s current medical marijuana framework, […] The post Struggle between large, small growers takes center stage in marijuana reform measure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SMALL BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

House committee passes ratepayer-funded energy efficiency proposal

An Ohio House committee unanimously passed legislation last week allowing electric utilities to charge customers to fund energy efficiency programs designed to reduce electricity consumption. Residential customers would have limited ability to opt out (the bill creates a three-week window to do so per five-year program cycle) of the maximum $1.50 per month utilities can […] The post House committee passes ratepayer-funded energy efficiency proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

California to propose reforms to major rooftop solar policy

(Reuters) - California is expected to propose changes this week to a state policy that allows owners of private homes with solar panels to sell their excess energy into the electric grid at or near the retail rate. The policy, called net metering, has become a lightning rod of controversy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio missed out on $1.2 billion plus in severance tax revenue

By Guillermo Bervejillo, Policy Matters Ohio The responsible use of Ohio’s natural resources is crucial to the well-being of its residents and to the long-term sustainability of its economic infrastructure. Currently, Ohio is 13th among states in terms of crude oil production and 6th in terms of natural gas. The Marcellus and Utica shale formations, which lie, in […] The post Ohio missed out on $1.2 billion plus in severance tax revenue appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House approves congressional maps largely along party lines

The Ohio House has approved new congressional districts that will give Republican candidates a significant electoral advantage for the next four years. The map will only be in place for those two election cycles because not a single Democratic member voted for it. The map now heads for Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. If DeWine signs […] The post Ohio House approves congressional maps largely along party lines appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

House GOP passes vaccine mandate ban after months of effort

After nearly six months of sustained efforts from anti-vaccination lawmakers and activists, Ohio House Republicans passed legislation Thursday prohibiting schools, colleges, and employers from requiring vaccination from employees and students. The legislation also extends a broad immunity for people and businesses against lawsuits alleging they negligently spread COVID-19. It passed with a nearly party line, […] The post House GOP passes vaccine mandate ban after months of effort appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Ohio Capital Journal

Dark money group with Mandel ties named in subpoena in FirstEnergy bribery lawsuit

A former FirstEnergy executive, defending himself in a shareholders’ lawsuit stemming from his alleged role in the company’s statehouse bribery operation, has subpoenaed correspondence with two political operatives with close ties to U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel. Attorneys for Mike Dowling, former senior vice president of external affairs for the utility company, subpoenaed records from […] The post Dark money group with Mandel ties named in subpoena in FirstEnergy bribery lawsuit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
energynews.us

MISO proposal could settle transmission cost disputes

TRANSMISSION: Grid operator MISO is finalizing a plan that could lead to more transmission projects and settle cost allocation disputes by splitting its footprint into northern and southern regions, though the plan is subject to federal approval. (Canary Media) CLIMATE: Voters in Ann Arbor, Michigan will consider a ballot question...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Land Line Media

Proposed federal bill targets staged collisions with trucks

Representatives from Louisiana and Texas have introduced legislation intended to discourage staged collisions and fraudulent insurance claims. Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) have introduced the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2021. Truckers are often the target of staged collisions which puts both civilian and truckers in serious...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Trucking Companies#Public Relations#Public Health#Odot
Ohio Capital Journal

About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court

At Auglaize Acres, more than 81% of the nursing home’s patients are vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to less than 30% of the caregivers, federal data shows. The facility, located in Auglaize County off of Infirmary Road, asked its staff why they haven’t yet received the vaccine. Administrator Rick Hartline chalked it up to fear of […] The post About 40% of Ohio’s nursing home staff are unvaccinated; mandates blocked for now in court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Augusta Free Press

Northam set to propose record funding for public education

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a two-year state budget next week that includes record funding for public education, including a 10 percent pay raise for teachers. Virginia has already increased teacher salaries more than 10 percent under Northam—the largest increase in 15...
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

Nikola CEO: Inflation keeps clean truck costs higher than diesel

FILE PHOTO: Italian-American industrial vehicle maker CNH's truck unit Iveco presents its new full-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola, at an event in Turin, Italy, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Land Line Media

Lower driver compensation contributed to drop in truck freight costs

The American Transportation Research Institute’s latest trucking costs data suggest last year was good for carriers, but maybe not so much for drivers. ATRI’s newest study, “An Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking: 2021 Update,” shows the average trucking costs per mile fell 3.1% in 2020 to $1.646 from $1.699. Per hour, costs are showing a similar trend.
TRAFFIC
Ohio Capital Journal

Big questions remain in huge Medicaid procurement

A Franklin County judge earlier this month dismissed a lawsuit over the largest public procurement in Ohio history. But important questions remain about potential corruption and conflicts of interest among key players who had a say in how the contracts were awarded. It’s unclear whether those questions will be answered. In April, the Ohio Department […] The post Big questions remain in huge Medicaid procurement appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
KMJ

California Proposes Tough Air Standards for Trucks, Lawn Equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California truck drivers could soon have to worry about pollution tickets along with speeding tickets. The California Air Resources Board on Thursday is proposing a new smog check program for heavy-duty trucks. Many newer trucks have computers on board that monitor emissions and send data...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
963
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy