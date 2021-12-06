ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Former horse trainer transitions to human wellness

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 6 days ago
SELINSGROVE — Livingston “Livie” Schwerdt learned the importance of health while working as a professional equine trainer in California and is bringing that knowledge to the Valley as part of her new business, Wellness in the Grove.

With her partner, Ronald Laniewski, Schwerdt is opening the shop at 12 N. Market St. in downtown Selinsgrove on Tuesday where they have live plants, vintage clothing, merchandise from Pompeii Soap Co. in Mifflinburg, crystals, essential oils and diffusers.

There is also a designated tea room area where small groups can gather and enjoy herbal tea. In a few months, a yoga studio will be opening in the rear of the shop where classes in exercise, nutrition and crafting will be offered.

The aim is to “raise awareness” about wellness and caring for the entire body while being environmentally responsible, Schwerdt said. “Everything we have is biodegradable,” she said. “We just want people to understand we have one world and a lot goes into landfills.”

Selinsgrove Projects Inc. President Malcolm Derk said the boutique is a good addition to downtown.

“Wellness initiatives are certainly something that’s taking off,” he said.

As a young horse trainer, Schwerdt said she learned that each of the animals had to be fed well and differently to keep them healthy and performing at their best.

She realized that it’s the same for humans and is now an integrative nutritional health coach.

“One size fits all doesn’t work for anyone,” she said of nutrition.

Laniewski, of Sunbury, said there is a need for these types of shops and services in the Valley.

“I think more people are starting to become open to it,” he said.

Schwerdt had been managing a plant-based company in California when the COVID-19 pandemic closed the business.

In August, while visiting relatives in the Shamokin area, she decided to remain in the Valley and set up shop.

Wellness in the Grove is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

