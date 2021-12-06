ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 19:24:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:30:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:14:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-14 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rush FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 945 AM EST this morning for a portion of central Indiana, including the following county, Rush. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, increasing with elevation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, increasing with elevation. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

