Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, increasing with elevation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, increasing with elevation. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO