Public Health

Singapore central bank urges prudence in bank finances amid pandemic recovery

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank urged banks on Monday to keep their finances strong and resilient to "shocks", in case of an abrupt rise in unemployment and business insolvencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although...

www.investing.com

The Independent

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth....
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's central bank urges backing for affordable housing in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China’s central bank has asked banks and financial bodies to spur innovation in products and services to support affordable housing while urging prudence on developers, it said in a statement on Friday. China’s politburo, a top-decision making body, said this week it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kenya's central bank says rest of Imperial Bank to be liquidated

NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank said on Thursday the remainder of Imperial Bank will be liquidatedfollowing an external audit that found it was the only feasible choice given the bank's weak financial position. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) ordered the privately owned bank to be put...
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

China’s central bank lowers banks’ reserve ratio to bolster liquidity

The People’s Bank of China will cut the required reserve ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points on Dec. 15, 2021, a move that injects liquidity into the country’s economy.. That will bring the weighted average RRR for financial institutions to 8.4% after the reduction. The central bank stresses...
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Move by Chinese central banks lifts stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks roared in Asia on Tuesday after China's central bank eased monetary conditions to stave off a collapse in property stocks. "In order to keep the liquidity of the banking system adequate at a reasonable level, the People's Bank of China conducted reverse repo operations in the amount of RMB 10 billion through interest rate bidding on December 7, 2021," the bank said in a statement published on Tuesday.
WORLD
newschain

European Central Bank plans to redesign euro banknotes

The European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme – with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that do not represent any specific place or monument.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Davos Is Making The Central Bank Case For Gold

A few months ago, I talked about the upcoming changes to the way adoption of Basel III’s new bank reserve rules would alter the gold market. In short my conclusion was similar to that of Alistair MacLeod’s and others, that Basel III should collapse the egregious manipulation of the gold market through the use of using futures and unallocated gold as bank reserves.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Denmark's Central Bank Urges Tighter Lending Rules to Homeowners

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark's central bank on Thursday renewed calls for a tightening of mortgage lending rules, saying some home owners are vulnerable to falling house prices and rising interest rates. Separately, the bank said the result of a stress test showed that while Danish banks have sufficient capital to withstand...
WORLD
Financial Times

What are central bank digital currencies?

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, are an attempt to bring some of the purported upsides of private digital currencies to the world of public money, under the auspices of national central banks. This also means that CBDCs will, in theory, be safe in times of financial crisis.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Ethiopia central bank lifts suspension of collateralised loans

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's central bank has lifted a suspension of lending by commercial banks to their customers using collateral such as property, the bank said on Monday. The economy has been shaken by a conflict that has lasted more than a year pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bank investment chiefs signal China and emerging market caution

LONDON (Reuters) -Market volatility and uncertainty over China's indebted property sector is making bank investment chiefs cautious about its assets, amid more general nervousness about broader emerging markets. "I would take a wait-and-see approach on emerging markets," Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek told the Reuters annual...
WORLD
Computer Weekly

European finance firms increase open banking spend

Investment in open banking technologies by European finance firms has recovered this year after they held back spending during 2020. In total, 47% of the 300 organisations surveyed by open banking fintech firm Tink said open banking budgets had increased in 2021. The recovery comes after a challenging 2020, which...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Central Banks Drive Yield Curves Flatter

Front-loaded expectations for central bank interest rate hikes continue to drive sovereign yield curves toward record levels of flatness. Front-loaded expectations for central bank interest rate hikes continue to drive sovereign yield curves toward record levels of flatness. Global yield curves have been trending toward historic levels of flatness as...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Why Big Central Banks Are Becoming Climate Warriors

The world’s largest central banks have been joining the fight against climate change, figuring that they can’t ignore the mounting risks of doing nothing. Melting glaciers may be a huge leap from monetary policy, but policy makers say they must respond to threats that have the potential to disrupt the global economy. While the warnings from these powerful regulators echo what scientists and protesters have been saying for years, their voices can’t be ignored in corporate boardrooms.
ENVIRONMENT
bitcoinist.com

Tanzania Central Bank Reportedly Prepares To Launch CBDC

Tanzania has reportedly started exploring a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The country is following the footsteps of Nigeria, which launched its own digital currency last month. Other African countries have similarly announced plans to launch CBDCs. Tanzania Explores CBDC. According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, Bank of Tanzania...
WORLD
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks advance amid focus on central bank policy meetings

Germany +0.70%. November wholesale price index (WPI) +1.3% M/M vs +1.6% prior. WPI rose +16.6% Y/Y vs. prior year's reading of +15.2%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose by 0.4%, led by gain in miners as the price of iron ore jumped on expectations that China will move to increase stimulus next year.
MARKETS
Reuters

Gearing up for central bank action

Dec 13 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. After recovering quickly from the Omicron scare, equity markets look set to kick off a busy week for central banks on the front foot. With some hawkish signals expected, markets could be in for a bout of volatility...
BUSINESS

