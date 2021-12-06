Singapore central bank urges prudence in bank finances amid pandemic recovery

The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth....

