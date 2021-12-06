L-S basketball sweeps host East Marshall

LE GRAND — Conner Maston set a new career-high with 23 points and added six rebounds during Lynnville-Sully’s boys basketball team’s narrow 56-55 road win over Class 2A East Marshall on Saturday.

The Hawks led by two at halftime and by six after three before holding off a late rally by the Mustangs.

“We led for much of the game but could never create a comfortable gap,” L-S boys basketball coach Nick Harthoorn said. “I give our guys credit for hanging in there when East Marshall took the lead late. It was great to see a few guys step up and make some big plays in the fourth.”

Corder Noun Harder had 13 points, four rebounds and five assists in support of Maston. Ryan Annee chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds and Mason Rodibaugh added three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Josh Hardenbrook registered three points and two rebounds, Jacob Fogle grabbed three boards and Mathias Torres collected two rebounds.

The Hawks shot just 39 percent from the floor, made 8-of-25 from 3-point range and hit 6-of-10 from the free-throw line.

The Mustangs (0-3) hit 10 3-pointers but shot just 35 percent from the floor. Junior Brown led the way with 22 points.

GIRLS

Lynnville-Sully 58, East Marshall 31

One night after setting a new career-high, Greenlee Smock matched it with a 20-point effort on the road against East Marshall on Saturday.

The Hawks scored 21 points off turnovers, added 30 paint points and used big second and third quarters during a 58-31 non-conference win.

“I was happy with how well the girls played tonight after a tough game the night before,” L-S girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. “We did a good job on defense, not giving them any easy looks and we rebounded well.”

L-S led 16-12 after one but outscored the Mustangs (0-4) 11-2 in the second and 17-6 in the third to pull away.

Smock finished with a career-best 20 points and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals and Reagan McFarland registered 10 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Aubree Arthur collected five points and nine boards, Majesta Vos chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and three steals and Natalie Nikkel added eight points and three boards. Brooke Conover had four points and five rebounds.

The Hawks (3-2) shot 43 percent from the floor and made 11-of-20 from the free-throw line but committed 20 turnovers.

“East Marshall causes you to have to hurry with pressure defense, but once we settled in, we were able to get some good looks,” Hulsing said.