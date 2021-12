Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to resume training next week following his worrying collapse on the pitch at Reading. The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure during the second half of the Blades’ win at the Madejski Stadium on November 23, and sat out Sunday’s 2-0 home victory over Bristol City – a match he was actually suspended for after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against the Royals.

