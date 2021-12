Jussie Smollett started his trial and took the stand for his testimony today after being accused of staging a hate crime for media attention in 2019. Jussie Smollett, 39, admitted to knowing one of his alleged attackers and even being intimate with him, when he took the stand on Dec. 5 in his own defense. The actor, who is openly gay, has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to investigators after telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Jan. 2019. Prosecutors are alleging that he staged the hate crime specifically to get media attention and even paid $3500 to brothers, Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, to help him.

