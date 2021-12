Since “semi-separating” from Elon Musk, Grimes has provided very little insight into her new (semi?) single lifestyle. Aside from trolling paparazzi with The Communist Manifesto and claiming that she plans to colonize one of Jupiter’s moons, not much is known about where she’s at emotionally. Until now, that is: her new song, “Player of Games,” gives us a little inkling of how she may be feeling these days.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO