State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) is running for another term. “I have worked to rid this state of the corrupt influence of Chicago politicians, stop the radical abortion agenda, and protect our God-given constitutional freedoms in the face of an out-of-control governor,” he wrote on Facebook. “J.B. Pritzker has used COVID-19 to destroy businesses and control every aspect of our lives through Executive Order. Enough is enough!”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO