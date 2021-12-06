ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Sebastian Fundora outworks, outpoints Sergio Garcia

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLqoY_0dF073dU00
Esther Lin / Showtime

LOS ANGELES — Sebastian Fundora took his biggest step yet toward a shot at a 154-pound belt.

The 6-foot-6 contender outworked Spaniard Sergio Garcia to win a unanimous decision in a 12-round WBC title eliminator on the Gervonta Davis-Isaac Cruz card Saturday at Staples Center.

Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) had trouble in the first half of the fight, as Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) stayed on his opponent’s chest and banged away.

However, by the middle rounds, Fundora created space by using his jab, catching Garcia coming in and sometimes simply stepping back before unloading his shots.

Garcia maintained a good pace throughout but couldn’t land as consistently he had in the early rounds.

The judges scored it 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113, all for Fundora. Boxing Junkie scored it 116-112 for Fundora.

Garcia and Fundora were ranked Nos. 2 and 4 by the WBC, respectively. Jermell Charlo is the sanctioning body’s champion, Erickson Lubin is No. 1 and Tim Tszyu is No. 3.

It’s not clear where Fundora will land after his victory but he’s obviously closer to his goal of winning a major championship.

Comments / 0

Related
fightnews.com

Fundora tops Garcia, remains unbeaten

In a twelve round WBC super welterweight eliminator, 23-year-old, 6’5” Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora (18-0-1, 12KO) was the unanimous decision winner over previously undefeated Sergio Garcia (33-1, 14KO). Judges scored it 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113 and it seemed closer than the first two scorecards. It was Garcia’s first time fighting...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Victories for Fundora, Adames and Ramirez on Davis vs Cruz undercard

Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora moved closer to a world title shot with a 12-round unanimous decision over the previously-unbeaten Sergio Garcia in a WBC Super Welterweight title in the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz co-main event Eliminator. The final scores were 118-110, 117-111, and 115-113. Fundora established control quickly, snapping...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Tim Tszyu
Person
Jermell Charlo
Person
Erickson Lubin
Boxing Scene

Sebastian Fundora: I Wanted To Display Something Different Than What I’m Used To

Staples Center, Los Angeles - Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora moved closer to a world title shot with a 12-round unanimous decision over the previously-unbeaten Sergio Garcia in a WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Final scores read 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113. Fundora established control quickly in the first, snapping Spain’s Garcia’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Spaniard#Wbc#Staples Center#Nos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 31 results: Resurgent Jose Aldo outworks Rob Font to get back in title conversation

A former featherweight champion stopped the ascension of a serious bantamweight contender Saturday night – and may have put himself back in the title mix one more time. Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) started slow in the first against Rob Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC), but turned it up in every other round and won a unanimous decision with a pair of 50-45 scores and a 49-46. The win snapped Font’s four-fight winning streak and was the third straight for Aldo.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Sebastian Fundora and Eduardo Ramirez make big world title moves

A pair of Sampson Boxing’s exciting contenders, super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and super featherweight Eduardo Ramirez, moved themselves into separate world-title challenges with career-boosting victories on Showtime Pay-Per-View Sunday night. Fighting on the undercard of Tank Davis’s also-thrilling war with Isaac Cruz at the...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gets mobbed in Mexico City

This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
Maxboxing

Speedy Devin Haney outworks Joseph Diaz over 12 rounds

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney used fast hands and feet to win a unanimous 12-round decision over gritty Joseph Diaz at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Saturday night. The scores were 117-111 (twice) and 116-112. Maxboxing had Haney the winner by a 117-111 tally. In the opening stanza,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley separated at UFC 269 press conference

LAS VEGAS – From the way the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference unfolded, one would think we’re going to see Cody Garbrandt vs. Sean O'Malley on Saturday. That’s not the case, however, as Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) is set to make his flyweight debut on the card against Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA, 5-2 UFC), while O’Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is set to take on Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a bantamweight bout. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
UFC
mmasucka.com

Sergio Pettis and the Chicago Pimp Hand

When Sergio Pettis knocked out Kyoji Horiguchi in the fourth round of their title fight this past weekend at Bellator 272 with a spinning hammerfist seemingly out of nowhere, two primary reactions arose after the initial shock. The first is that Pettis had landed a fluke shot in a fight he was losing badly. The second was that a careless Horiguchi put his hands down and got blindsided. While both of these reactions contain a grain of truth, the fact of the matter is Pettis set up and executed a tremendous fight-changing shot against possibly the most dangerous fighter outside of the UFC. And the shot that he landed was the Chicago Pimp Hand.
UFC
dexerto.com

Tyson Fury responds to Logan Paul’s fight challenge

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has responded to YouTuber Logan Paul’s challenge to a fight, ahead of younger brother Tommy’s bout against Jake Paul on December 18. After months of going back and forth with challenges over social media, the date for a fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul was finally set for December 18, and tensions are already ramping up.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy