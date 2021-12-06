ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore central bank urges prudence in bank finances amid pandemic recovery

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s central bank urged banks on Monday to keep their finances strong and resilient to “shocks”, in case of an abrupt rise in unemployment and business insolvencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economic...

kdal610.com

kdal610.com

Singapore reports first locally transmitted Omicron case

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore has detected its first locally transmitted case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in a member of staff at the city state’s airport, authorities said late on Thursday, warning that more Omicron cases are likely to be detected. The 24-year-old Singaporean woman, who works in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

China’s domestic air traffic recovery faltering due to zero-COVID policy

SHANGHAI/SYDNEY (Reuters) – China’s domestic air traffic, once the world’s envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks. The outlook for the fourth...
TRAFFIC
q957.com

China’s central bank urges backing for affordable housing in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Shanghai branch of China’s central bank has asked banks and financial bodies to spur innovation in products and services to support affordable housing while urging prudence on developers, it said in a statement on Friday. China’s politburo, a top-decision making body, said this week...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Chinese markets slip after Fitch downgrades Evergrande to default

Chinese markets were lower on Friday after indebted developer Evergrande’s offshore bonds were downgraded to default, as mainland regulators sought to reassure investors that any fallout in the property sector would be contained. Fitch had rated Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, as “restricted default” on Thursday — the...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has a detected a total of 25 Omicron cases across five states and all have shown mild symptoms, the health ministry said in a news briefing on Friday. (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Sumit Khanna; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Italy may compensate firms hit by anti-takeover powers, sources say

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is considering offering compensation to firms penalised by the use of its anti-takeover powers, two government officials said, in a move intended to reduce the risk of legal disputes. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has repeatedly used the so-called “golden powers” since he came to office...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.A statement issued after an annual planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping called for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.“Our country’s economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand shrinking, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” the statement said.The ruling Communist Party is trying to...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Swiss propose boosting minimum internet speed

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government proposed on Friday increasing by a factor of eight the minimum internet speeds that providers of basic service need to ensure. At present Swisscom has the concession to provide basic service, which runs until the end of next year. The government noted that...
INTERNET
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Slovakia to re-open shops for vaccinated, others face longer lockdown

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will on Friday re-open non-essential shops and some services for those vaccinated against COVID-19 while at the same time extending a lockdown for others and closing some schools, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said. The central European country of 5.5 million people has struggled with one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

China’s Nov new yuan loans seen rebounding as stance shifts to easing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new yuan loans are expected to rebound in November from the previous month as the central bank seeks to bolster slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.56 trillion yuan ($245.90 billion) in net new yuan...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Germany must build fiscal reserves for next crisis – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Fighting the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge for Germany’s new government and Berlin must create fiscal reserves now to be prepared for the next crisis, Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the centre-left Social Democrats said on Thursday. Scholz’s three-way ruling coalition with the pro-spending Greens...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Mexico inflation quickens faster than expected to 20-year high

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in November to its highest level in over two decades, official data showed on Thursday, reinforcing bets the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate again when it meets next week. Figures from national statistics agency INEGI...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kenya's central bank says rest of Imperial Bank to be liquidated

NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank said on Thursday the remainder of Imperial Bank will be liquidatedfollowing an external audit that found it was the only feasible choice given the bank's weak financial position. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) ordered the privately owned bank to be put...
WORLD
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY

