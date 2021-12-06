ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Renewed For Season 8, Kim Dickens Returns As Series Regular

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has been picked up for an eighth season, the network announced Sunday night on Talking Dead following the Season 7 fall finale of The Walking Dead spinoff. Popular former cast member Kim Dickens , who played Madison Clark in Seasons 1 through 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, is set to return. She will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7, which debuts April 17, and will continue as a series regular in Season 8.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” said Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

Fear the Walking Dead will join AMC’s biggest lineup of original programming ever in 2022, which also includes the final season of mothership The Walking Dead.

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Here is a Season 7 Part 2 promo:

