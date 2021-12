The Pittsburgh Steelers identity has eluded them throughout the 2021 season. While a team can find success as any type of offense or defense the Steelers really haven't made anything stick. But perhaps they need to look to the past for inspiration for the present. You already know the story, the Steelers have relied on stout defense and a hard-nosed rushing attack throughout their entire existence. Sure there are some flashes of a high powered passing attack, but despite barley being removed from those days they are still in the review mirror and shouldn’t be called upon with any frequency.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO