ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriot Maven Mailbag (Part I): Winter Weather, Jackson vs. Diggs, Regarding Harry

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcWzw_0dF06GzT00

Patriot Maven tackles various issues, such as the Pats’ strategy against the Buffalo Bills and the team’s potential game plan for a much-maligned wide receiver in this weekend’s question-and-answer session with fans.

The New England Patriots have arrived in Western New York for a Monday night date with quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Monday’s Week Thirteen matchup will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York at 8:15pm ET. This pivotal contest between two divisional rivals has the potential to be a deciding factor in the race for not only the AFC East title, but also the top spot in the Conference.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Q: Hi Mike. If bad weather is a factor, which team benefits the most?

From: Joel From Hull (@joelshapiro20)

Hi Joel. Winters in western New York can often be rough. While Monday night’s forecast is far from being excessively fearsome, the weather may be enough to impact game play. Early predictions call for a 44 percent chance of wintry precipitation, with gusty winds from 20 to 30 mph, and a low temperature of 24 degrees. Those conditions will make for a nightmarish kicking game. As a result, expect both teams to establish the run early, in hopes of facilitating the passing game. On that basis, the impact of the inclement weather would seem to favor the Patriots, with a solid rushing duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Conversely, Buffalo has recently struggled to run the ball, with runners Devin Singletary and Matt Breida getting the majority of the Bills’ carries. Still, Buffalo’s running game can get on track if they can control the tempo. Though I’m tempted to give the edge to the Pats based on personnel, I would say it is a draw, considering that the Bills are the home team.

Patriot Maven Mailbag (Part II): Collins Back? Uche Underachieving? Mac to the Max?

Q: I honestly think this game is going to come down to J.C. Jackson vs. Stefon Diggs. J.C. got torched by him last year. If he can shut him down we win the game and does he prove his worth of #1 corner money?

From: ForeverNE37 (@ForeverNE37)

Great question, ForeverNE37. In my humble opinion, Jackson has already proven his worth to be paid among the league's top cornerbacks. With each passing week, Jackson enhances his standing, not only as New England’s top option at the position, but also among the best defensive backs in the league. Jackson currently stands at seven interceptions, and leads the NFL with 16 passes-defensed. He has routinely demonstrated an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on opposing quarterbacks. Diggs will be a tough test, as his speed and route-running abilities make him a difficult cover. Still, Jackson is a more complete corner than he was last season. Look for him to keep Diggsin range, while getting some help on the high-low coverage.

At the end of the day, the 26-year-old has shown the ability to be a formidable force at the position for many years to come. As a result, it is a near certainty that Jackson will command top-dollar on the open market. With the Patriots typically reluctant to sign cornerbacks to long-term lucrative deals, they may soon release that the price of allowing Jackson to leave may be more costly than a financially-hefty contract.

Q: Do you see a scenario where N’Keal is part of the game plan other than blocking?

From: Bill Perkins (@bpboxer)

Hey Bill. Thanks for the great question. Always glad to see some N’Keal Appeal in the mailbag. While Harry has not had the breakout year for which many fans had hoped, he has played well in a specialized role in the Patriots offense. As a blocker in the run game, Harry has been invaluable to the offensive line, tight ends and fullback Jakob Johnson in providing additional protection for the run, as well as some passing situations.

However, I still believe that there is still a chance that Harry becomes an effective target in the Patriots offense. To do so, he will have to prove that he can operate outside his comfort zone. At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, Harry’s size and strength could make him an effective weapon in short yardage situations, in both receiver and tight end packages. At his best, Harry has the frame to work as both a red zone and perimeter target, moving between the X- and Z-receiver roles. Ironically, this may be the week to do it. According to Football Outsiders, the Bills are only the 12th most productive team in the league versus tight ends. Though Harry is not technically a tight end, his size, physicality and contested catch ability could make him a factor in the intermediate area of the field.

Comments / 1

Related
Times-Herald

How Bills WR Diggs views Patriots showdown

Earlier this season when Stefon Diggs wasn’t getting the same volume of targets he’s been used to seeing since joining the Buffalo Bills last season, the first team All Pro kept it short and simple. “I can only farm my own land, and control what I can control,” Diggs said.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson reminds Stefon Diggs of this NFL star

One of the marquee matchups in Monday night's much-anticipated Week 13 game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots features an elite wide receiver and a top cornerback. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is a playmaker capable of dominating all over the field. Diggs is ranked ninth in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#American Football#Winter Weather#Pats#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#Week Thirteen#Afc East#Mavenmike
FanSided

JC Jackson’s comments on Stefon Diggs add layer of intrigue to MNF

The New England Patriots will face the defining moment of their season in Orchard Park on Monday night, when they’ll have the opportunity to open up a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Though the expected forecast (temperatures below freezing, 30% chance of snow, etc.) suggests...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots notebook: Mac Jones vs. Buffalo weather is more intriguing than Mac Jones vs. Bills Mafia

The New England Patriots are gearing up for what will be the biggest game of the season to this point in the year when they travel up to Buffalo to face the Bills on "Monday Night Football.'' Of course, this game is big for what it will mean for the AFC East standings and the current playoff picture. At the moment, New England sits in first place in the division at 8-4, but Buffalo is only a half-game behind at 7-4, and earning the first of two head-to-heads left on the schedule could prove to be critical in tiebreaker scenarios.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Patriots 2021 Week Ten Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

As the New England Patriots savor their 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, (improving their record to 6-4 on the 2021 season) they continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, the Patriots were solid at all three levels; against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance on Sunday.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Cleveland Rocked: Patriots Dominate Browns 45-7 in Week Ten

The New England Patriots knew it was there all along. The makings of a solid football team, predicated on offensive versatility and reliable defensive execution. For the past three weeks, New England has been cultivating that prowess, continuing to feed their growth into the team which they were destined to become.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Browns: Three to Watch on Offense Against Cleveland

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Cleveland is primarily known for its stifling defense, they also possess a more-than-capable offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Browns’ weaknesses.
NFL
PatriotMaven

That Old Feeling: Patriots Once Again Atop AFC East

As the late great Yogi Berra once said, ‘It’s like deja vu all over again.’. For the first time since taking home the division title in 2019, the New England Patriots are once again in sole possession of the top spot in the AFC East. Following an impressive 25-0 victory...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Eleven Victory Over the Falcons

The New England Patriots improved to 7-4 on the 2021 season with an impressive Week Eleven victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, and one touchdown, with one interception. Nick Folk made four field goals, one of which connected for 53-yards. Still, the Patriots defense would earn the game ball. The Patriots sacked Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan four times, while J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty would each intercept him in the second half. Kyle Van Noy sealed the win with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Pats shut out the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Ten, Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL season with a 6-4 record, following a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, the Patriots were solid at all three levels; against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriot Maven Notebook: Van Noy’s Career Day, Patriots Solid on the Road and More

The New England Patriots improved to 7-4 on the 2021 NFL season with a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As they enjoy a bit of an extended break this weekend, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Twelve matchup with the Tennessee Titans. From a career performance from a veteran linebacker to the Patriots Foundation ensuring a Happy Thanksgiving for those in need, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Belichick: ‘Good Win For Us’ and More Following Patriots Victory Over Browns

The New England Patriots might just be the hottest team in the AFC. Quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots were sold against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, beating the Browns 45-7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
299
Followers
610
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy