Where Every SEC Team is Playing Its Bowl Game This Postseason

A record 13 Southeastern Conference teams received their official postseason bowl berths on Selection Sunday.

The bowls that the conference will play in range from the CFP semifinals to small, mid-December matchups. Either way, each team will have the opportunity to add one-- or two-- more wins to their resumes by the time it is all said and done.

Here are the postseason matchups that were made official on Sunday afternoon.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Alabama did the unimaginable on Saturday: they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game. It was the first game in a while in which Alabama was viewed as the underdogs, but they certainly defied the odds. Now, the Crimson Tide will have to face the undefeated AAC champion Cincinnati Bearcats, with the winner making it to the national championship.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan

Both Georgia and Michigan have only one loss on the season, but there is a big difference between them: Michigan soundly won the Big 10 championship, while Georgia was uncharacteristically defeated at the hands of Alabama. Still, there is a great chance that Georgia can rebound and play with a vengeance. The Bulldogs will need to win to make it to the national championship for the second time in the CFP era.

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor

A week ago, Ole Miss solidified their position in one of the New Year's Six bowl games, but it didn't look like it would be the Sugar Bowl. The tides have turned, and now the Rebels will be spending New Year's in the Big Easy. They will have a big test against Baylor, a team that defeated Oklahoma State 21-16 to claim the Big 12 championship.

VRBO Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa

The Citrus Bowl had the choice to select their SEC team before the remaining bowl bids were given out, and they made the most of their choice. Kentucky has been overlooked for much of the season-- mainly due to a bad stretch towards the end of the season-- but still finished at 9-3. Iowa has a better record at 10-2, but their offense has struggled greatly for a good portion of the season.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

In arguably the best Liberty Bowl matchup in years, Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off against his former team, Texas Tech. There will be plenty of storylines surrounding this game, especially because Tech still owes Leach a large sum of money. It'll be interesting to see how an Air Raid offense fares against a team that has abandoned that scheme.

Former Mississippi State Safety Commitment Flips to Tennessee

Duke's Mayo Bowl: South Carolina vs. North Carolina

Any game referred to as the "Duke's Mayo Bowl" is bound to be interesting. Both North Carolina and South Carolina have suffered plenty of disappointments this season--the Tar Heels even started the season as a playoff hopeful. Hopefully, the upcoming matchup between the two teams can live up to the hype that it has received.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue

Tennessee will have as close to home-field advantage as it possibly can have when it faces Purdue in Nashville. Even so, will playing in their state give the Vols enough of an advantage over the Boilermakers? Purdue finished the season 8-4 and had big upsets over Iowa and Michigan State. It's going to be tough for Tennessee to defeat a team that can challenge almost any opponent.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

The Gator Bowl will be an interesting matchup between two teams that are in the lower half of the CFP rankings. Wake Forest is ranked No. 17, while the Texas A&M Aggies sit at No. 25. Both teams had a few big wins and devastating losses on their respective records this year, but Wake Forest had the better season. However, the Demon Deacons have not faced an SEC program this year, and Jimbo Fisher's program will give them a run for their money.

Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State

It's taken years for Arkansas to make it back to a bowl game, but it might have been worth the wait. The Razorbacks will have a big-time matchup when they travel to Tampa to face off against a highly-respected Penn State program. It's the national attention the team has been wanting for years, but can they live up to the expectations?

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State

Ed Orgeron's LSU Tigers defeated Texas A&M by a score of 27-24 on Nov. 27 thanks to a last-minute touchdown. Now, the head coach will be able to step away from his position with one last bowl visit under his belt. Kansas State will be no easy task for the Tigers, but hopefully, the matchup ends with the purple SEC team getting the much-needed victory.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army

Thanks to an overtime win against Florida, the Missouri Tigers are heading to the postseason. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl might be an odd bowl to put the Tigers in, but it will be a great matchup between two deserving programs.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. UCF

After a whirlwind of a season, the Florida Gators will make a bowl appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl against in-state foe UCF. The Gators lost head coach Dan Mullen in late November but defeated the rival Florida State Seminoles under interim coach Greg Knox to reach six wins on the season. Knox led Mississippi State to a bowl game victory while serving as an interim coach in the past, and he can do that again.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs. Houston

A month ago, Auburn was still in contention for the SEC West title. A week ago, they lost the Iron Bowl against Alabama in four overtimes. Now, the Tigers are 6-6 and will be playing in one of the smaller bowl games that the FBS has. It doesn't seem fair for Houston to be in the game, because they played in the AAC Championship. The Tigers need to find a way to rebound after a November full of dismal losses.