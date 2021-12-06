ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks win in shootout, hand Islanders 11th straight loss

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Kane backs Semyon Varlamov down and scores high glove, while Marc-Andre Fleury stops Anthony Beauvillier to win it in the shootout. The New York Islanders lost their 11th straight game when Marc-Andre Fleury got his 499th NHL win in the Chicago Blackhawks' 3-2 shootout victory at UBS Arena in Elmont,...

Hagel and Strome pace Blackhawks to 3–2 shootout win over Islanders

The Chicago Blackhawks strolled into the new UBS Arena fresh off a 3–2 loss down the road to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Interim Head Coach Derek King went back to his top option in net in Marc-Andre Fleury and looked to get back into the winning ways that has the Blackhawks playing to a 7–4 record with the new boss behind the bench.
NHL
