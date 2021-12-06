Really Explore the Space: Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2

The Chicago Blackhawks faced a struggling New York Islanders Sunday night for the first time this season in the newly built UBS Arena. Derek King returned as Interim Head Coach against the Islanders, a team which he played 11 of 14 NHL seasons with. Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews continued their goalless droughts and are clearly cursed with the amount of offensive opportunities they were given. Dylan Strome capitalized in the third period with his second goal of the season. It was an intense final two minutes in the third period, when Islanders defensemen Noah Dobson capitalized on a wide open net to tie the game 2-2 with two seconds left. Patrick Kane did his usual stickhandling magic during the shootout. Many careless penalties were drawn, which resulted in a powerplay goal by the Islanders. Fleury got the start and was dominant in tonight’s 3-2 shootout win.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO