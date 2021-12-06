ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Really Explore the Space: Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2

By L_B_R
Second City Hockey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the New York Islanders tying the game in the final seconds of regulation, the Chicago Blackhawks pulled out a 3-2 shootout win on Sunday night to complete a successful 2-1-0 road trip. The Blackhawks got on the board first as an Alex DeBrincat one-timer deflected in off Brandon...

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Second City Hockey

Jujhar Khaira leaves game on stretcher after high hit from Jacob Trouba

It was a scary scene at the United Center on Tuesday night as Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers after taking a massive hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba:. Here is another, slower look at the dangerous hit in which Trouba appears...
NHL
Yardbarker

The Blackhawks Should Explore a Trade for Jake DeBrusk

The trade may not happen within the next few days, but it’s fair to assume a trade will happen before the calendar turns into 2022. In fact, a trade for both sides means the Bruins get fresh blood in sooner and DeBrusk gets his fresh start. This is where we...
NHL
Daily Jefferson County Union

Blackhawks win in SO, send Islanders to 11th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Connor Murphy
Person
Alex Debrincat
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks Bits: Tyler Johnson undergoes neck surgery; Murphy in concussion protocol

The Blackhawks announced a trio of medical updates on Friday morning. Forward Jujhar Khaira did not practice with the team Friday due to a non-COVID related illness. He has not been ruled out for Saturday’s game in New York against the Rangers. Defensemen Connor Murphy has been placed in concussion...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Morning Bag Skate: 12-6-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2 (SCH) (Lighthouse Hockey) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) Dylan Strome’s future with the Blackhawks is still in doubt, but at least now he has a say in it (The Athletic) Patrick Kane enjoying plentiful ice time...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The Chicago Blackhawks
Second City Hockey

Ain’t That a Shame: Rangers 6, Blackhawks 2

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks lost the second game to the Rangers in their last three outings, falling 6-2 at the United Center. The Blackhawks also lost 3-2 on Saturday to the Rangers. The game started quickly, with both teams scoring on their first shots of the game. New York started...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Know Yourself: Blackhawks vs Canadiens Preview

After a decisive 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night, the Blackhawks look to get back on track as they travel to the Bell Centre in Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday evening. While the Blackhawks have not yet been able to right the ship and remain under...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Man Your Own Jackhammer: Rangers-Blackhawks Preview

Due to circumstances which don’t need to be explained here, the Chicago Blackhawks will make their first trip to Madison Square Garden in nearly three years on Saturday when they face the New York Rangers in an Original Six meeting. That game was on Jan. 17, 2019, a 4-3 Rangers...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

Key Takeaways from the Blackhawks 3-2 Win over the Islanders

The Chicago Blackhawks faced a struggling New York Islanders Sunday night for the first time this season in the newly built UBS Arena. Derek King returned as Interim Head Coach against the Islanders, a team which he played 11 of 14 NHL seasons with. Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews continued their goalless droughts and are clearly cursed with the amount of offensive opportunities they were given. Dylan Strome capitalized in the third period with his second goal of the season. It was an intense final two minutes in the third period, when Islanders defensemen Noah Dobson capitalized on a wide open net to tie the game 2-2 with two seconds left. Patrick Kane did his usual stickhandling magic during the shootout. Many careless penalties were drawn, which resulted in a powerplay goal by the Islanders. Fleury got the start and was dominant in tonight’s 3-2 shootout win.
NHL
the-rink.com

Hagel and Strome pace Blackhawks to 3–2 shootout win over Islanders

The Chicago Blackhawks strolled into the new UBS Arena fresh off a 3–2 loss down the road to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Interim Head Coach Derek King went back to his top option in net in Marc-Andre Fleury and looked to get back into the winning ways that has the Blackhawks playing to a 7–4 record with the new boss behind the bench.
NHL
Second City Hockey

The Only Prescription is More Cowbell: Blackhawks at Islanders

After a disappointing loss against the New York Rangers Saturday, the Blackhawks don’t have to go far to face their next opponent: the New York Islanders at the newly finished UBS Arena. The Sunday night game is the second of a back-to-back and the final game of the Blackhawks’ current three-game road trip, where they are 1-1-0 so far.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Take Me Away to Paradise: Blackhawks 2, Canadiens 0

The Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in what was easily their most boring game of the season so far. The first period was scoreless with the only eventful sequence being Jake Allan flubbing the puck behind the net but recovering just in time to make a scrambling save on Patrick Kane.
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy