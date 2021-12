The New York Islanders returned from their COVID break still lacking a full lineup, albeit with some welcome faces back, and still experiencing the same struggle to score. There was one significant change though: For the first time in nine tries and the first time in five games at UBS Arena, the Islanders salvaged a point. An actual standings point! They ultimately lost to the San Jose Sharks, 2-1 in overtime, but that’s the kind of loss that represents progress, and not just the moral kind.

