Gonzaga coach Mark Few is the latest to blame Mark Turgeon's resignation on Maryland's fans. Asked about it on Friday, Few said it was their fault he quit. "That fanbase made it so miserable that it wasn't worth it anymore. The toll it was taking on him and his family. And then I think you could see that effect, it was even taking a toll on his team," said Few, one of the most successful coaches in the country and a close friend of Turgeon.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO