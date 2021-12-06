ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Norwich manager Smith: Tottenham loss shows we're going in right direction

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich City boss Dean Smith believes his side are showing improvement, despite losing 3-0 to Tottenham away from home on Sunday. The Canaries are still in the bottom three...

Tottenham 3-0 Norwich City: Lucas Moura blasts in screamer as Spurs hand Dean Smith first defeat in charge of Canaries

A stunning goal from Lucas Moura set Tottenham on course for a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Norwich, which moves them above Arsenal into fifth place in the Premier League. The Brazilian fired a rocket into the top corner of the Norwich net (10) to open the scoring and - while the visitors should have levelled on the hour mark through Adam Idah - two goals in 10 minutes from Davinson Sanchez (67) and Heung-Min Son (77) wrapped up a third Premier League win in four games for Antonio Conte.
Dean Smith
Aston Villa defender Konsa sorry seeing Smith axe: I'll always be grateful to him

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa admits seeing Dean Smith sacked was tough to take. Smith is now in charge of Norwich City. Konsa stated: "He signed me twice, at Brentford and Aston Villa. He gave me my Premier League debut and showed a lot of faith in me. I will be always be grateful for what he has done for my career. I hope he does really well at Norwich.
Norwich manager Smith urges Sargent to stay calm

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has told Josh Sargent not to worry about scoring an elusive Premier League goal. The American forward, signed from Werder Bremen in the summer,. "I hope it isn't weighing on him," he said. "Since I have been here he has played as a wide forward. At half-time in the Southampton game he pretty much helped change the performance. His work rate is there for all to see.
Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
Watch: Conte delighted with Lucas after Norwich win; has word for Spurs fans

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praises his attacking players after their 3-0 defeat of Norwich City. Lucas Moura opened the scoring with a spectacular drive and won great praise from his manager afterwards. However, Conte also challenged the Brazilian to increase his goalscoring rate. Conte had the same challenge for fellow...
Tottenham 3-0 Norwich: Community Player Ratings

Big win! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Norwich City today and despite a slow first half still managed to find a goal courtesy of Lucas Moura in the first half, and added two more courtesy of Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-Min in the second en route to a 3-0 win. Was it a solid performance? Sure! Was it a GREAT one? Ehhhhhhhhhhh hard to say. But with the games coming thick and fast, this is the time of year when you temporarily put aside winning the RIGHT way and just be happy with winning.
“We know everything”- Conte believes extra recovery time can benefit Norwich vs Tottenham

Antonio Conte believes extra recovery time could favour Norwich vs Tottenham Hotspur. According to an interview on the official Tottenham website, as quoted by Football.London, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes that despite going through a horrible period in the Premier League, Norwich wouldn’t be an easy opponent due to their extra recovery time which could work in their favour.
Chelsea urged to deal in Thiago Silva

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole says Thiago Silva should be handed a new contract. The Brazilian defender was on the scoresheet and performed well for the Blues on Saturday, that despite their 3-2 loss to rivals West Ham. Speaking to BT Sport, Cole said the 37-year-old has done enough to...
Man Utd place Carrick on shortlst of future manager candidates

Manchester United's board have placed Michael Carrick on their shortlist for the future manager's position. News broke after their 3-2 victory over Arsenal that Carrick, who was expected to assist interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, would leave Old Trafford after 15 years. The 40-year-old was placed in caretaker control of...
Newcastle boss Howe delighted with 'massive' win against Burnley

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was delighted with their 1-0 win against Burnley. The Magpies hung on to a slender lead handed to them by Callum Wilson in the first half before holding on to the advantage amid a fraught second period. Reflecting on Newcastle's first win for 195 days,...
Leeds chief Orta 'went mental' after fan abuse

Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta clashed with home fans after Patrick Bamford's injury-time equaliser in yesterday's draw with Brentford. The Daily Mailsays Orta was reacting wildly to Bamford's 95th minute equaliser in Leeds' 2-2 draw against Brentford, when he started remonstrating with a member of the crowd. Orta had...
