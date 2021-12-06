​Norwich manager Smith: Tottenham loss shows we're going in right direction

Big win! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Norwich City today and despite a slow first half still managed to find a goal courtesy of Lucas Moura in the first half, and added two more courtesy of Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-Min in the second en route to a 3-0 win. Was it a solid performance? Sure! Was it a GREAT one? Ehhhhhhhhhhh hard to say. But with the games coming thick and fast, this is the time of year when you temporarily put aside winning the RIGHT way and just be happy with winning.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO