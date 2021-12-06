ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos gamble, lose to Chiefs, fall 2 back in division

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos coach...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Broncos add an emergency quarterback to the roster

The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
NFL
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Gamble#Field Goals#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs
FanSided

3 quarterback scenarios the Denver Broncos will consider in 2022

As many of us look ahead to the 2022 season, all eyes will yet again be on the quarterback position, and what George Paton will do to fix it. Two things can be true at once; Teddy Bridgewater is not the long-term answer for the Denver Broncos at the quarterback position, and Teddy Bridgewater is also the best quarterback the team has had since Peyton Manning.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Jets

Mike Klis reports that LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) experienced a minor setback during Thursday’s practice and has a “50-50” chance to play this week according to HC Vic Fangio. Klis later said that Chubb would be activated and will play on Sunday against the Chargers despite the setback. Klis details...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Bradley Chubb back in the Broncos lineup

The Broncos will have linebacker Bradley Chubb back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Chubb has not played since hurting his ankle in Week Two, but he was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday and he is on the active roster Sunday. He’ll team with Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Stephen Weatherley on the edges of the defense.
NFL
chargers

Chargers Fall to Broncos, 28-13

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Denver Broncos, 28-13, in Week 12 of the 2021 season. Chargers won the toss and chose to defer. The Broncos were able to drive down to the Chargers' 33-yard line on their opening drive, but a holding penalty called on Denver moved them out of field goal range which forced them to punt the ball away.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos could get tackles back vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have a chance to get both starting tackles back for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos played last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with backups and both tackle positions, as left tackle Garett Bolles was out due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, and Bobby Massie was out also with an injury to his own ankle. There appears to be some good news on the horizon, though.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Broncos lineman on facing Chiefs: ‘You guys have run the division the last few years’

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Denver guard Dalton Risner was a freshman at Kansas State, and coach Bill Snyder was preparing the Wildcats to play Louisiana Tech. A lot has happened since Peyton Manning and the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 31-24 on Sept. 17, 2015. For starters, the Chiefs have won five straight AFC West titles, appeared in two Super Bowls and won one.
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Chiefs seek fast fix to turnovers with Broncos visiting

Patrick Mahomes declines to attribute his 11 interceptions to a common thread. He also will not blame his targets. The truth, however, is several picks have come on catchable balls that bounded off receivers' hands. The issue will be one the Chiefs (7-4) again look to correct Sunday, while also attempting to maintain their AFC West lead against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy