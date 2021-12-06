Broncos gamble, lose to Chiefs, fall 2 back in division

During his first two years of retirement, Brock Osweiler established a routine of activities to stay busy. One specifically wasn’t on his list. “I didn’t watch any pro football except for maybe the Super Bowl,” he said. “It was just too hard to watch. I still wanted to be playing, but the phone stopped ringing.”
The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
The NFL world was hit with a shocking blow on Thursday night, as former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. Preliminary police reports gathered by TMZ show that the ex-Broncos wide receiver died of a medical issue in his home in Roswell, Georgia. It’s heartbreaking that someone as young as him died tragically.
The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
The Denver Broncos (6-5) will go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday. The “Sunday Night Football” showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and Peacock, and fans also can watch the live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).
The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
As many of us look ahead to the 2022 season, all eyes will yet again be on the quarterback position, and what George Paton will do to fix it. Two things can be true at once; Teddy Bridgewater is not the long-term answer for the Denver Broncos at the quarterback position, and Teddy Bridgewater is also the best quarterback the team has had since Peyton Manning.
The Denver Broncos had a chance to be in first place in the AFC West but instead, they are down in last place. This comes after a crushing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in which the Broncos didn’t even play that badly in terms of keeping the Chiefs off the scoreboard, they just didn’t do enough to help themselves.
Mike Klis reports that LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) experienced a minor setback during Thursday’s practice and has a “50-50” chance to play this week according to HC Vic Fangio. Klis later said that Chubb would be activated and will play on Sunday against the Chargers despite the setback. Klis details...
The Broncos will have linebacker Bradley Chubb back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Chubb has not played since hurting his ankle in Week Two, but he was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday and he is on the active roster Sunday. He’ll team with Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Stephen Weatherley on the edges of the defense.
The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Denver Broncos, 28-13, in Week 12 of the 2021 season. Chargers won the toss and chose to defer. The Broncos were able to drive down to the Chargers' 33-yard line on their opening drive, but a holding penalty called on Denver moved them out of field goal range which forced them to punt the ball away.
The Broncos dominated the Chargers on Sunday. But injuries appeared to continue to dominate Denver. However, on Monday, the news along the injury front wasn’t nearly as daunting as it appeared Sunday night. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers...
The Denver Broncos have a chance to get both starting tackles back for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos played last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with backups and both tackle positions, as left tackle Garett Bolles was out due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, and Bobby Massie was out also with an injury to his own ankle. There appears to be some good news on the horizon, though.
The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Denver guard Dalton Risner was a freshman at Kansas State, and coach Bill Snyder was preparing the Wildcats to play Louisiana Tech. A lot has happened since Peyton Manning and the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 31-24 on Sept. 17, 2015. For starters, the Chiefs have won five straight AFC West titles, appeared in two Super Bowls and won one.
With the Broncos in the thick of the playoff race, Bradley Chubb is back at full strength just as the team needs him most. And that timing is not lost on the outside linebacker heading into the primetime showdown Sunday in Kansas City, with the divisional lead up for grabs.
Patrick Mahomes declines to attribute his 11 interceptions to a common thread. He also will not blame his targets. The truth, however, is several picks have come on catchable balls that bounded off receivers' hands. The issue will be one the Chiefs (7-4) again look to correct Sunday, while also attempting to maintain their AFC West lead against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at Kansas City, Mo.
