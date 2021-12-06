ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

Buck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about...

www.perutribune.com

Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
drgnews.com

Twins Greats Oliva, Kaat Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Two of the greatest Minnesota Twins, three-time American League batting champion Tony Oliva and 283-game winner Jim Kaat, one of baseball’s most durable pitchers ever, were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday by the Golden Day Veterans committee. Oliva, a Cuban, broke through for the 1964 Twins, winning...
audacy.com

Former Cardinals Kaat, Miñoso elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame will be getting at least six new members next year. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were all elected into the Hall of Fame on Sunday as part of the 16-member Golden Days Era Committee. Meanwhile, Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler were elected by the Early Baseball Era Committee.
1075thefan.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
Buck O'neil
Pioneer Press

Baseball hall of famers give former Twins stars Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat warm welcome

The club is elite, and entry is elusive. More than 20,000 players have put on a major-league baseball jersey and just 267 currently have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The club will usher in Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, among others, next July. But while their official induction will have to wait months, they’ve already been welcomed with open arms by their peers.
PIX11

Gil Hodges elected to baseball HOF

Gil Hodges joined Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso and others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Hodges became the latest Brooklyn Dodgers star from the pennant-winning “Boys of Summer” to […]
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Twins Tony Oliva & Jim Kaat Elected to HOF

Minnesota Twins baseball fans have always known that someday they would see two more of their legends be recognized for their play on the field. Well, the wait is over. Former Twins Tony Oliva & Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee.
Daily Republic

Buck O’Neil, Miñoso, Oliva selected to Hall, no Lefty O’Doul or Dick Allen

Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso are Hall of Famers, and that’s a statement that has been a long time coming. The baseball world can further celebrate O’Neil’s legacy now that the Negro Leagues icon and one of the game’s all-time ambassadors has been selected to the Hall of Fame. The...
theScore

Minoso, Hodges, O'Neil among 6 new inductees to Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown has opened its doors to six new members in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Era Committee elections. Former star players Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva were elected to the Hall of Fame off of the Golden Days ballot, which covers the 1950-69 era. The Early Baseball ballot (prior to 1950) elected Black baseball pioneer Bud Fowler and beloved former Negro League player, major-league coach, and baseball ambassador Buck O'Neil.
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Baseball World Reacts To Gil Hodges’ HOF Induction

Despite MLB being in a lockout, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced its Golden Era Class of 2022, which included former Met Gil Hodges. Joe D. was very pleased with Hodges finally getting the call to the hall. Art Shamsky, Vin Scully and Howie Rose were among others who celebrated the news publicly.
Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
