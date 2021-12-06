ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks win in SO, send Islanders to 11th straight loss

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
PensBurgh

Recap: Kapanen and Jarry help Pens slip by Islanders for fifth straight win

There’s an unhappy surprise in pre-game warmup, when Bryan Rust tries to skate but quickly leaves the ice and becomes a late scratch with an unknown ailment/injury. That means a new lineup for the Penguins, with Brian Boyle getting back into the lineup and the red hot Evan Rodrigues getting a well-deserved look on the right side of the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.
NHL
NBC Bay Area

Sharks Grind Out Islanders in Overtime for Third Straight Road Win

Sharks collect third straight road win in OT vs. Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Sharks are red hot after beating the New York Islanders in overtime Thursday night at UBS Arena. Winners of three straight road games and five of their last six, San Jose has improved...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
perutribune.com

Islanders snap 11-game skid with 5-3 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The New York Islanders can finally exhale after snapping an 11-game losing streak. Anders Lee had two goals and the Islanders ended a prolonged skid with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
NHL
the-rink.com

Hagel and Strome pace Blackhawks to 3–2 shootout win over Islanders

The Chicago Blackhawks strolled into the new UBS Arena fresh off a 3–2 loss down the road to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Interim Head Coach Derek King went back to his top option in net in Marc-Andre Fleury and looked to get back into the winning ways that has the Blackhawks playing to a 7–4 record with the new boss behind the bench.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Reuters

NHL roundup: Patrick Kane's SO goal propels Blackhawks to win

2021-12-06 08:39:23 GMT+00:00 - Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout Sunday night as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the New York Islanders, 3-2, in Elmont, N.Y. Noah Dobson forced overtime by scoring with 3.6 seconds left for the Islanders, but neither team generated a serious threat in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks
NHL

Grzelcyk scores late, helps Bruins send Oilers to fourth straight loss

EDMONTON -- Linus Ullmark made 41 saves, and the Boston Bruins handed the Edmonton Oilers their fourth straight loss, 3-2 at Rogers Place on Thursday. Matt Grzelcyk broke a 2-2 tie on a slap shot through traffic at 17:27 of the third period for Boston (13-8-2), which is 5-0-1 in its past six road games.
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Broad Street Hockey

Shesterkin, Rangers send Flyers to seventh-straight loss

Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves on 34 shots and Artemi Panarin added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Philadelphia Flyers by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. It’s the Flyers’ seventh-straight loss while the Rangers skated to their...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy