Ice-skating Las Vegas dog gets an American Kennel Club award

By The Associated Press
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

An ice-skating dog from Nevada is one of five canines honored at this year’s American Kennel Club’s Humane Fund Awards. Officials with the New York-based club say the awards celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly...

news3lv.com

Benny the ice-skating dog returns to the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas invites guests and dog-lovers to the Ice Rink for an evening with Benny the Ice-Skating Dog. Benny the Labrador was rescued from a kill shelter and has since taken to the ice after his owner created him a pair of custom ice skates.
Benny the Ice-Skating Dog Helps Kids, Adults Build Confidence

Benny is one of five 2021 AKC Awards for Canine Excellence recipients. He won the Exemplary Companion category. This category recognizes dogs without formal training or certification that have nonetheless distinguished themselves in some way and have made a meaningful contribution to their owners or communities. Apparently, when they handed...
