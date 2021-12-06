Ice-skating Las Vegas dog gets an American Kennel Club award

The Kennel Club has updated breed guidelines for French bulldogs over concerns the dogs are being bred with “extreme features” that exacerbate health problems.The brachycephalic (which means “flat-faced”) breed typically faces health problems such as poor breathing, eye and skin-fold issues that are made worse by irresponsible breeding, said the Kennel Club.French bulldogs have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and have been one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds since 2018.Demand for the French bulldog has risen by 1,682 per cent since 2010, fuelled by celebrity owners such as Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and John...
